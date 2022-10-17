Sevilla vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back with a round of midweek fixtures this week as Sevilla lock horns with Gennaro Gattuso's Valencia side in an important clash at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Tuesday.

Sevilla vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have grown in stature under Gennaro Gattuso this season. Los Che were held to a 2-2 draw by Elche in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have failed to meet expectations so far. The Andalusian outfit edged Mallorca to an important 1-0 victory over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Sevilla vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a slight edge over Valencia and have won 22 out of the last 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Valencia's 20 victories.

Sevilla are unbeaten in 20 of their last 22 matches against Valencia in all competitions and will look to build on this record this week.

Valencia have scored at least two goals in each of their last four matches in La Liga and have found their shooting boots under Gennaro Gattuso.

Sevilla are yet to win a La Liga match at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan this season and have failed to find the back of the net in two of their four such matches.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last five games against Valencia in La Liga and will look to extend their streak this week.

Edinson Cavani has managed two goals and one assist in his four matches for Valencia this season and is set to lead the line against Sevilla.

Sevilla vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia have shown steady improvement under Gennaro Gattuso this season and will be intent on securing their place in Europe. Edinson Cavani made his mark against Elche last week and will look to add to his goalscoring tally in this fixture.

Sevilla are in the midst of a difficult transition at the moment and have several issues to address in the coming weeks. Valencia have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-2 Valencia

