Shandong Taishan vs Guangzhou City prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Shandong Taishan and Guangzhou City will trade tackles at the Huadu Stadium on Sunday, with three points on the line in the Chinese Super League.

This will represent both sides' first fixture in over two months. Taishan have not been in action since they played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Shenzhen in mid-May. Marouane Fellaini and Dai Wai-Tsun each scored braces in the four-goal thriller.

Guangzhou City were also held to a goalless draw by Cangzhou Mighty Lions on the same day.

Just three points separate the two sides in the table, making this a crucial game in the race for top spot in Group A. Shandong Taishan currently lead the way with 11 points garnered from five matches. Guangzhou City are in third spot.

Shandong Taishan vs Guangzhou City Head-to-Head

This will be the 33rd meeting between the sides and Shandong Taishan have an overwhelmingly better record with 24 wins to their name.

Guangzhou City were victorious on three occasions while five previous matches ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in the quarterfinals of the China FA Cup last year. Guangzhou City scored two injury time goals to come back from going two goals behind at halftime. They subsequently lost the ensuing penalty shootout.

Shandong Taishan are the only unbeaten side remaining in Group A of the CSL this season. Guangzhou City have lost one of their five league games.

Shandong Taishan form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Guangzhou City form guide: D-L-W-W-D

Shandong Taishan vs Guangzhou City Team News

Shandong Taishan

There are no new injuries or suspension worries for Shandong Taishan. Zhang Chi was injured in training in late June and remains on the sidelines with a fractured leg.

Injuries: Zhang Chi

Suspension: None

Guangzhou City

There are also no known injuries or suspensions for Guangzhou City.

Injuries: none

Suspension: none

Shandong Taishan vs Guangzhou City Predicted XI

Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dalei Wang (GK); Long Song, Zheng Zheng, Ke Shi, Xiang Ji; Maroane Fellaini, Jun-Ho Son, Xin Xu; Yang Liu, Tianyu Guo, Binbin Liu

Guangzhou City Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jiaqi Han (GK); Feiya Chang, Pengefi Han, Zhengyu Huang, Jihong Jiang, Chao Zeng; Chugui Ye, Mousa Dembele, Gustav Svensson, Guilherme; Tiago De Leonco

Shandong Taishan vs Guangzhou City Prediction

The long absence from competitive action could affect both sets of players' rhythm and this could impact the flow of the game.

Shandong Taishan are slight favorites in the game and we are predicting a narrow victory for Hao Wei's side.

Prediction: Shandong Taishan 1-0 Guangzhou City

