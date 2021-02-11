Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Sheffield Wednesday are set to play host to Swansea City at the Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Sheffield Wednesday come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe Wanderers yesterday at the Hillsborough Stadium. Goals from Scotland international Jordan Rhodes and winger Adam Reach ensured victory for Sheffield Wednesday.

Swansea City, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City yesterday in the 5th round of the FA Cup. Goals from right-back Kyle Walker, forward Raheem Sterling and Brazil international Gabriel Jesus secured the win for Manchester City. Young attacker Morgan Whittaker scored the consolation goal for Swansea City.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Swansea City hold the clear advantage. They have won four games, lost one and drawn six.

💬 NT: Swansea are playing really good football, a lot of energy and they are up there for a reason. I’ve known Steve Cooper for many years, he likes to play good football but they are tough and resilient as well. It’s a great challenge for us #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) February 11, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from former Middlesbrough winger Adam Reach for Sheffield Wednesday was cancelled out by a goal from Ghana international Andre Ayew for Swansea City.

Sheffield Wednesday form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-W-W-L

Swansea City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-D-W-W

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Neil Thompson will be unable to call upon the services of former Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dominic Iorfa, Australia international Massimo Luongo, right-back Moses Odubajo, Dutch centre-back Joost van Aken and goalkeeper Cameron Dawson. There are doubts over the availability of winger Andre Green.

Injured: Dominic Iorfa, Massimo Luongo, Moses Odubajo, Joost van Aken, Cameron Dawson

Doubtful: Andre Green

Suspended: None

Swansea City

Meanwhile, Swansea City will be without German goalkeeper Steven Benda and young forward Liam Cullen, who are both nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Steve Cooper is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Steven Benda, Liam Cullen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (5-3-2): Keiren Westwood, Kadeem Harris, Tom Lees, Chey Dunkley, Osaze Urhoghide, Adam Reach, Liam Shaw, Sam Hutchinson, Barry Bannan, Callum Paterson, Jordan Rhodes

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell, Conor Hourihane, Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday are 21st in the league table, but have shown good form of late. They have won three of their last five league games, with Scotland international Callum Paterson a crucial player.

Swansea City, on the other hand, have been one of the best teams in the EFL Championship this season. They are 3rd in the league table, four points behind league leaders Brentford with a game in hand.

👏 Steve Cooper and Jamal Lowe have been nominated for the Sky Bet EFL Championship manager and player of the month awards respectively.



👉 https://t.co/O4Tf0nwCCR pic.twitter.com/iKCIBNNka1 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) February 11, 2021

The Swans are in good form in the league and a win for Steve Cooper's side seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Swansea City

