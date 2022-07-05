6 ideal players Chelsea could sign this summer with Todd Boehly's transfer war chest 

Chelsea are currently in the market for a handful of players who could strengthen their squad. Head coach Thomas Tuchel is also aiming to commence a rebuild at Stamford Bridge next season.

American businessman Todd Boehly too has made assurances of making the Blues a very competitive side under his watch as a club owner.

Boehly is reportedly keen on backing the Chelsea manager in the summer transfer market. It is believed that a sum of £200 million could be made available for Tuchel to spend on new signings.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Todd Boehly ready to hand Thomas Tuchel £200 million to spend this summer. Todd Boehly ready to hand Thomas Tuchel £200 million to spend this summer. https://t.co/gMn6GnZF2A

The Chelsea manager could afford as many as six new players this summer in a bid to challenge for more titles next season.

The Blues already have their eyes set on some key transfer targets. Along with that, a couple of positions in the squad have also been identified that require strengthening.

With that being said, this article will take a look at how Chelsea and Tuchel could spend Boehly's £200 million transfer budget this summer.

#6 Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)

De Ligt is a highly-rated centre-back

The Blues have already lost two first-team defenders in Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer. It's imperative thus to prioritize strengthening their defense during the transfer market.

One player who could be an ideal option for Chelsea to add to their defense is Juventus star Matthijs De Ligt. The 22-year-old star has been the subject of transfer interest from the Blues.

It is believed that the player has a staggering release clause of £103 million with Juventus, as seen in 90mins. However, they could be open to a player-plus-cash deal in a bid to approve the player's sale.

Chelsea could possibly use German striker Timo Werner, who is currently valued at €35 million by Transfermarket, in a potential player-plus-cash deal.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



We’re edging closer… Chelsea are hoping to pay £60-65m for Matthijs de Ligt, while Juventus want closer to £70-75m.We’re edging closer… Chelsea are hoping to pay £60-65m for Matthijs de Ligt, while Juventus want closer to £70-75m. 💰 We’re edging closer… ⏳ https://t.co/ah4WpPxxWc

A fee around £70 million plus Werner should be able to land de Ligt, who is arguably one of the best young defenders in world football right now.

#5 Jules Kounde (Sevilla)

Kounde is one of the best defenders in La Liga

Another player who could be an ideal bargain for the Blues to add to their backline this summer is French defender Jules Kounde.

The Sevilla player was the subject of transfer interest from Chelsea during the 2021 summer transfer window, but, unfortunately, a deal never materialized.

Kounde would be an ideal option for Chelsea to fill the right-centre-back role that's being vacated by Andreas Christensen. The 23-year-old Frenchman is a ball-playing defender and would suit Tuchel's defensive set-up.

Pys @CFCPys Jules Kounde situation gone quiet for a while now, seems Chelsea still haven’t officially placed a bid, £45-55m should do it, get it done, @ChelseaFC Jules Kounde situation gone quiet for a while now, seems Chelsea still haven’t officially placed a bid, £45-55m should do it, get it done, @ChelseaFC. https://t.co/9tO1kFHJDg

He is currently valued at around €60 million by his parent club Sevilla. A fee in the region of €50 million plus add-ons should be able to help the Blues secure a move for the defender.

#4 Jonathan Clauss (Lens)

French right-back Clauss is a fan of Chelsea

Another transfer target Chelsea could possibly spend part of Boehly's reported £200 million on is Lens defender Jonathan Clauss.

The 29-year-old, who once admitted to being a Chelsea fan in 2021 as seen in Football London, is attracting transfer interest from the Blues this summer.

Clauss is reportedly valued at around £10 million and would be a top bargain for the Blues in the present-day inflated transfer market.

The French defender could be a direct replacement for club captain Cesar Azpilicueta should he eventually leave the Blues this summer.

Andreas Korssund @KorssundAndreas | Chelsea want Jonathan Clauss to replace Cesar Azpilicueta, however the Blues are yet to make any bid. #CFC



The Frenchman would love a move to Stamford Bridge as he has been a Chelsea fan his whole life. 🤝 | Chelsea want Jonathan Clauss to replace Cesar Azpilicueta, however the Blues are yet to make any bid.The Frenchman would love a move to Stamford Bridge as he has been a Chelsea fan his whole life. 🤝 🚨| Chelsea want Jonathan Clauss to replace Cesar Azpilicueta, however the Blues are yet to make any bid. 🇫🇷 #CFC The Frenchman would love a move to Stamford Bridge as he has been a Chelsea fan his whole life. 🤝 https://t.co/gxebScoq8t

Clauss could also offer a back-up for young star Reece James at the right-wing-back position. He could still possibly make his spot, with James playing at right-centre-back.

#3 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Sterling joined Manchester City from Liverpool in 2015

It is widely believed that Chelsea manager Tuchel would want to add direct wingers to his team. As such, Manchester City's Raheem Sterling could be a decent option.

The Englishman is arguably one of the best wing forwards in the Premier League. Sterling has scored a remarkable 131 goals and has provided 94 assists in 337 games for Manchester City.

The 27-year-old winger is currently the subject of transfer interest from the Blues this summer. His parent club Manchester City are also keen to cash in on the forward.

As seen in Sports Illustrated, the Premier League champions value Sterling at around £55 million. However, a fee in the region of £45 million plus add-ons should be able to test Manchester City's resolve for him.

London Is Blue Podcast ⭐️⭐️ @LondonBluePod



✍🏻 standard.co.uk/sport/football… Amid links to Neymar and Ronaldo, Chelsea are growing in confidence that they will sign Raheem Sterling and hope to seal a £45m deal 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 they fly to the United States for their pre-season tour on Saturday.✍🏻 @NizaarKinsella Amid links to Neymar and Ronaldo, Chelsea are growing in confidence that they will sign Raheem Sterling and hope to seal a £45m deal 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 they fly to the United States for their pre-season tour on Saturday. 🇺🇸✍🏻 @NizaarKinsella: standard.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/YaZROweMYS

The would be a strong addition to the Blues' team as he can operate in a handful of forward positions. He is also well experienced in the league and won't have many issues adapting to life at Chelsea.

#2 Ousmane Dembele

Dembele is currently a free agent

Ousmane Dembele could be a top bargain for the Blues should they make a move to sign him this summer. The winger became a free agent after his contract expired with Barcelona on the 30th of June.

Interestingly, Chelsea have been heavily linked with the Frenchman in recent months and could be hoping to eventually tempt Dembele to make a move to London.

The 25-year-old star could save the Blues a lot of money this summer as he will be a free signing. This means Tuchel's side can afford to spend more cash on other key departments, while still getting a player like Dembele.

GOAL @goal Chelsea have made an offer for Ousmane Dembele, according to L'Equipe Chelsea have made an offer for Ousmane Dembele, according to L'Equipe 📝 https://t.co/o4QAfOHHFn

He is arguably one of the best one-on-one wingers in Europe and would definitely be a lethal weapon for the Blues against low-block teams.

To put things into perspective, Dembele finished the 2021-22 season with the highest number of assists in La Liga with 13 after 21 games. This is a testament to how creative the 25-year-old winger is and what he can offer to Tuchel's team.

#1 Cristaino Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Ronaldo is attracting transfer interest from Chelsea this summer

Players like Cristiano Ronaldo aren't always available in the transfer market. As such, it could be an opportunity for the Blues to add a world-class star to their attack.

The Portuguese veteran has reportedly told his current club Manchester United about his decision to leave this summer as seen in Goal.

While it may be difficult for Manchester United to sell the Portuguese to a direct rival in the league, the player's decision could be a deciding factor.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes reportedly held a meeting with Blues owner Boehly and Chelsea could be a surprise destination for the forward.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Chelsea have been told Cristiano Ronaldo could be willing to join them this summer, but the club are yet to decide whether to make a formal offer, sources have told ESPN. Chelsea have been told Cristiano Ronaldo could be willing to join them this summer, but the club are yet to decide whether to make a formal offer, sources have told ESPN. https://t.co/YlmzDrskah

The 37-year-old could be valued by Manchester United at almost the same fee as what they spent on getting him to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021.

Ronaldo scored a combined total of 24 goals for the Red Devils last season, more than any Blues player. He will no doubt be a huge addition to Tuchel's attacking department should he eventually join the Blues.

