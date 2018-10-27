×
Six managers who might get sacked after this week's matches

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.43K   //    27 Oct 2018, 08:53 IST

Mourinho's Manchester United has been in poor form this season
Mourinho's Manchester United has been in poor form this season

Football is a global game followed by billions from all corners of the globe, and psychological affiliations with clubs around the world means that there is always interest in how their favorite teams are faring.

Football is a big business now, and as with any other business, it is all about results. Results are so far reaching in football that it is the deciding factor in important things such as who wins titles and more mundane ones like which teams get to sign better players.

This high emphasis on results put coaches under intense pressure, as they are the most dispensable members of the personnel when results go south, and it is a way of life for managers, with it being joked that coaches always have their bags packed at all times because the dreaded sack letter could come anytime.

Advancements in communication due to social media means that fans now follow their clubs much easily, and have access to air on the spot views about underperformances, and this puts coaches under more pressure, as fans opinions have a major say when decisions about clubs are made.

As with any other season, there are clubs who have struggled this term, as they have failed to meet expectations had at the beginning of the season, and unsurprisingly, this has rubbed off on the manager's status, with the majority of them having ultimatums to change the tide or get replaced. Here are six coaches whose jobs could potentially be on the line heading into this weekend:

#6 Ernesto Valverde

Valverde has had mixed results thus far at Barcelona
Valverde has had mixed results thus far at Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde was appointed as Barcelona manager in the summer of 2017 after his impressive performance in the Athletic Bilbao dugout for four seasons, and the 54-year-old remarkably won the double of La Liga and Copa Del Rey in his debut season. He almost guided Barcelona to become the first team to finish an entire 38-game La Liga season unbeaten but for a shock 5-4 thrilling defeat at Levante on the penultimate weekend.

The club, however, faltered on the stage where they want to excel the most, throwing away a 4-1 first-leg advantage to lose 3-0 to AS Roma and get knocked out at the quarter-final stage of the UCL for the third consecutive season.

After beginning this season impressively, Barcelona faced a rough patch towards the end of last month, enduring a four-match winless run in La Liga which included a 2-1 loss to relegation-threatened and then bottom-placed Leganes.

Results have improved considerably in recent weeks, as Valverde has made tactical changes with the introduction of Arthur into the starting lineup, and the Brazilian has gone on to earn rave reviews.

Even though Barcelona's fortunes have changed positively, particularly in the Champions League and the 4-2 victory over Sevilla at Camp Nou lifted the Blaugrana back into top spot in the league, losing an El Clasico is never an acceptable proposition for Barcelona fans, and the match this weekend against Real Madrid would carry extra significance on Valverde's career, as a loss would put the Spaniard back under pressure.

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
