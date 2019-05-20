SK Awards: Premier League - Worst Signings of the 2018/19 Season

It is always exciting to watch which player a club would sign when the transfer window opens and later observe how the season has panned out for the player. For some players such as Lucas Torreira and Raul Jimenez, their first season in the Premier League has gone exceptionally well.

However, things are not always rosy for all the players in their first season with the club. Some have struggled for game time, others could not contribute much while playing and a few of players even hae to witness their club get relegated.

Including those who joined the Premier League from the winter transfer window, here is a look at 10 worst signings of the season. They have failed to deliver sufficiently for their clubs and fans aren't happy with them either.

#10 Sergio Rico

The 25-year-old joined Fulham on loan from Sevilla this season. However, the goalkeeper certainly did not impress for his side as they were relegated after finishing 19th in the Premier League.

Sergio Rico kept just five clean sheets in the Premier League throughout the season and conceded 56 goals in 29 games. Because of the huge number of goals conceded, Fulham have the second worst goal difference in the league. In addition, Rico also committed 3 errors which led to goal.

The Spanish was from Sevilla youth academy and he kept 58 clean sheets in 170 appearances for the senior side. He even won two Europa League trophies with the LaLiga club, but with Fulham, it has absolutely been a different story.

Although Rico indicated his interest to continue playing in the Premier League next season, it is expected that he would return to his parent club following Fulham's relegation.

