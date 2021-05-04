Soccer predictions today: Who will win the Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain match?

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are in action yet again this week as the Etihad Stadium bears witness to an intriguing second-leg clash between the two European giants on Tuesday. Both sides have exceptional players in their ranks and have been impressive in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Manchester City endured a difficult start to their season but have pulled off a spectacular resurgence over the past few months. The Cityzens are on course to win the Premier League title next weekend and will have their hearts set on a maiden UEFA Champions League trophy this season.

Pep Guardiola has not won the coveted European title in nearly a decade and has a point to prove in this fixture. The Catalan manager has often squandered opportunities in this competition in the past and will face a stern challenge against the French champions.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, have surprisingly found themselves in a tussle with Lille for the Ligue 1 title. The French giants have not been at their clinical best this season and will need to be wary of Manchester City's attacking prowess.

The first leg between the two sides last week saw Manchester City overcome a first-half deficit to come away with a commendable 2-1 victory. With two away goals to negate, Paris Saint-Germain will have to adopt an aggressive approach in this fixture.

Kylian Mbappe's fitness concerns cast shadow over Paris Saint-Germain's chances against Manchester City

Kylian Mbappe might not feature against Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is yet to recover from an injury sustained over the weekend and his absence will likely serve as a major blow to Mauricio Pochettino's plans.

The French champions have plenty of firepower in Mauro Icardi and Neymar but will need all the resources at their disposal against a formidable Manchester City outfit. Kylian Mbappe faces a late fitness test and his availability remains a concern for Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe faces a late fitness test tonight https://t.co/VyRfpODMIZ — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) May 4, 2021

Manchester City have several world-class players in their ranks and will have to field their best team in this fixture. Pep Guardiola has often opted to keep his strikers out of the team in high-profile matches and will likely proceed with a midfield-heavy side in this fixture.

Paris Saint-Germain were stunned by the Cityzens' second-half performance in the first leg and will need a comeback of their own this week. Manchester City will be up against one of Europe's most lethal attacking units but are likely to pull a few punches of their own to book a spot in the UEFA Champions League's showpiece event.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Also Read: Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21