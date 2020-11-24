Solskjaer and Manchester United have a second chance to put things right against Istanbul Basaksehir

It’s been three weeks since Manchester United conceded that goal against Istanbul Basaksehir in the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils missed the chance to seal early qualification when they lost against the group’s whipping boys.

While Istanbul Basaksehir had lost their opening two group games against PSG and RB Leipzig, they ended up surprising Manchester United, who had also won their first two group games, 2-1.

The highlight of that game was the Turkish side’s first goal, which exposed the defensive frailties of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team. Demba Ba was shockingly left completely unmarked as all of Manchester United’s outfield players were marooned in the opposition’s half.

Once the Senegalese striker managed to latch onto a long ball, and with Nemanja Matic miles away from him, a goal was inevitable. Solskjaer later described the defending leading to Ba’s goal as “unforgivable.”

“The first one, we play a short corner and we forget about the man up top and that’s unforgivable. You don't see goals like that at this level,” the Manchester United boss told the club’s official website.

“It's not good enough. You shouldn’t concede easy goals like that. Obviously, it's not a goal you normally concede so we've not done our duties now or done our roles. I have to say that's my responsibility.”

As both sides prepare to face each other again on Tuesday, Solskjaer will continue to emphasize the responsibility he spoke of earlier. The Red Devils are currently on a decent run, having won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

They now have a chance to put things right after that disastrous night in Istanbul three weeks ago. Manchester United currently top Group H of the UEFA Champions League but the bracket is still wide open.

Advertisement

Manchester United have six points and are level with RB Leipzig, while PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir are right behind with three points apiece. As it stands, any of the four teams could still secure qualification.

However, Manchester United could take a huge step towards qualification if they win against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday. A victory would give them nine points, and with their huge goal difference, a draw against PSG or RB Leipzig in the last two games would see United advance to the round of 16.

This is a rare second chance and Manchester United must grab it with both hands.