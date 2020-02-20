SPAL vs Juventus: Prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2019-20

Cristiano Ronaldo will be returning to the fold with Juventus in weekend's fixture.

Juventus will be looking to make it two wins in two games when they visit bottom-placed Società Polisportiva Ars et Labor (SPAL) over the weekend in their Serie A fixture. I Bianconeri returned to winning ways at home last time around with 2-0 win over Brescia which propelled them back to the top of the table.

16 - Maurizio #Sarri in the second #Juventus manager to win 16 of his first 17 home games in all competitions with the bianconeri, after Carlo Parola in 1960. Wonderful.#JuventusBrescia pic.twitter.com/Liiz71WjkR — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 16, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo was rested by Maurizio Sarri in the previous fixture and will be back in contention against a side that has conceded 13 goals in their last five top-flight games. So, here's what we can expect from the match when the league leaders clash with the side at the rock bottom of the league.

SPAL v Juventus Head to Head

Since marking their return to the top-flight after 49 years in 2017-18 season, SPAL and Juventus have locked horns on five occasions. Interestingly the hosts have never lost a game against the Turin giants at home and even pulled a shocking 2-1 comeback the last time these teams met at the Stadio Paolo Mazza.

In their previous meeting earlier this season, Juve breezed through inflicting a 2-0 loss on SPAL, with Miralem Pjanic and Ronaldo scoring in either half of the game.

SPAL form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Juventus form guide: W-L-W-L-W

SPAL v Juventus team news

Maurizio Sarri is expected to include Ronaldo in his starting XI in this fixture.

Juventus will be heading into the game with some notable absentees, as Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Douglas Costa, and Merih Demiral are all out injured, while veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci will be unavailable through suspension.

Advertisement

Ronaldo, who was not named in the squad last time and is expected to be one of the first names on the sheet in the upcoming fixture as he chases Ciro Immobile in the race for the Italian Golden Shoe. Matthijs de Ligt was an unused substitute last time and will be called in for the suspended Bonucci.

Giorgio Chiellini marked his return to the fold following a long injury lay-off as a substitute in the last match and will be vying for a place in the starting XI.

Injuries: Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Douglas Costa, Merih Demiral

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Leonardo Bonucci

SPAL v Juventus Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs De Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey; Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala

SPAL v Juventus prediction

After regaining the top spot in Serie A last week from Inter Milan, Juventus will be hell-bent on staying at the top in this crucial period, given that they will host Inter in their next Serie A fixture. Sarri's men are clear favourites for a victory in the game and everything points to the reigning champions proving too much to handle for the home side.

Prediction: SPAL 0-3 Juventus

Also See: 3 possible destinations for Blaise Matuidi once he becomes a free agent this summer