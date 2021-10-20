Sparta Prague vs Olympique Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Looking to maintain their perfect record in the Europa League, Olympique Lyon travel to the Generali Arena to face Sparta Prague on Thursday.

The hosts head into the game on a blistering five-game winning streak across all competitions and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Sparta Prague continued their charge to the summit of the Czech Republic 1. Liga standings last time out when they claimed a thrilling 4-2 win at FK Pardubice.

Pavel Vrba’s men have now won their last five games on the trot and are unbeaten in their last seven games.

They now turn to the Europa League, where they are second in Group A after picking up four points from their opening two games.

Meanwhile, Olympique Lyon returned to winning ways last time out when they saw off AS Monaco 2-0 on home turf.

Peter Bosz’s men are now unbeaten in each of their most recent five games in all competitions, picking up three wins and two draws.

Lyon currently lead the way in their Europa League group standings and will be looking to continue this fine form and edge closer to a place in the knockout round.

Sparta Prague vs Olympique Lyon Head-To-Head

Olympique Lyon have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture. The French side are unbeaten in each of their last four encounters, claiming three wins and one draw.

Sparta Prague Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Olympique Lyon Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-W

Sparta Prague vs Olympique Lyon Team News

Slavia Prague

Lukas Julis, Dominik Holec, Ladislav Krejci and Casper Hojer have all been sidelined through injuries and will miss the game.

Injured: Lukas Julis, Dominik Holec, Ladislav Krejci, Casper Hojer

Suspended: None

Olympique Lyon

The visitors also have a few players missing, with the likes of Moussa Dembele, Islam Slimani, Lenny Pintor and Jeff Reine-Adelaide all ruled out injured.

Injured: Moussa Dembele, Islam Slimani, Lenny Pintor, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Suspended: None

Sparta Prague vs Olympique Lyon Predicted XI

Sparta Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Florin Niță; Filip Panák, Ondřej Čelůstka, Dávid Hancko, Tomáš Wiesner; David Pavelka, Michal Sáček; Jakub Pešek, Adam Hložek, Lukáš Haraslín; Václav Drchal

Olympique Lyon predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Julian Pollersbeck, Leo Dubois, Jason Denayer, Jerome Boateng, Henrique, Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Xherdan Shaqiri, Houssem Aouar, Karl Toko Ekambi, Lucas Paqueta

Sparta Prague vs Olympique Lyon Prediction

While Olympique Lyon will be looking to keep up their fine run of results in Europe, they face the stern test of taking on an opposing side who have won their last five outings.

Also Read

However, looking at the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are tipping the French outfit to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Sparta Prague 1-2 Olympique Lyon

Edited by Peter P