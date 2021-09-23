Spezia 2-3 Juventus: 5 Talking points as Massimiliano Allegri's men come back from behind to record their first win of the season | Serie A 2021-22

Juventus displayed strong resolve in their Serie A fixture tonight as they came back from behind to beat Spezia 3-2 at the Stadio Alberto Picco. This was their first win of the 2021-22 campaign but despite the three points here, they stay out of the top 10 for the moment.

Moise Kean scored his first goal since returning to Juventus to open the scoring. But the lead was short-lived as Emmanuel Gyasi equalized in the 33rd minute and to rub it in did the CR7 celebration.

Janis Antiste doubled the hosts' lead four minutes into the second half. Juventus upped their ante after going behind and the pressure finally got too much for the hosts. Federico Chiesa and Matthijs de Ligt scored two goals in six minutes to give Juventus the decisive lead.

Juventus did end their winless streak for the campaign but were made to work hard for the three points. Here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 No clean sheet for Juventus

Juventus have conceded at least one goal in the Serie A this season

Juventus have kicked off their 2021-22 campaign on a poor note and after this game, they have a negative goal difference. They have not been able to keep a single clean sheet this term. While that is not a bad thing in itself, as league leaders Inter Milan are also without a shutout so far, Juventus' shortcomings in the final third have only made things worse for them.

There was nothing special about the two goals scored by Spezia here. But on both occasions, the defenders were caught out by some quick thinking by Gyasi and Antiste.

A lack of concentration from time to time is one of the main reasons for this poor defensive performance. This should be one of the first things on Massimiliano Allegri's mind currently.

#4 Juventus were slow and ineffective in their counter-attacks

Juventus scored three goals tonight but lacked the edge while counter-attacking

Juventus were the better side tonight, with the stats and scoreline supporting the statement. While Allegri will be happy to have recorded the first win of the campaign, the Turin giants were far from convincing in this win.

There were some glaring issues in every part of the pitch for the visiting side here. The defenders were slow to react to Spezia's counterattacks, the midfielders lost possession often and there were a lot of good goalscoring chances spoiled in the final third.

The inability to make things happen in the final third was probably the biggest issue here. De Ligt missed a sitter from a corner in the first half while Bonucci headed over the crossbar from another. Dybala also miskicked one right from the edge of the box.

There was almost no threat from counter-attacks as there was no target man in the box and all moves just fizzled out near the Spezia box. Their first goal came from a long ball while the third was from a corner, so it was only in the second one when counter attack truly came into play.

