Sporting 2-2 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points as the teams play out an entertaining draw under the lights in Lisbon | Europa League 2022-23

Arsenal and Sporting club de Portugal (Sporting) played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday, March 9.

Sporting dropped out of the Champions League as they finished third in their group and had to go through to the Europa League playoff round. They defeated FC Midtjylland 5-1 on aggregate to progress. Ruben Amorim's side, however, have struggled in the Primeira Liga of late.

Having won the competition two seasons ago, Sporting are currently in fourth place, 15 points adrift of leaders SL Benfica. With little hope of catching The Eagles, they were looking to do well in Europe.

Arsenal, on the other hand, look like strong contenders to win what would be their first Premier League title since 'The Invincibles' in 2003-04. They could also be set to return to the Champions League next season given their league position.

However, the Gunners have never won a European trophy and were eager to get their hands on silverware as Mikel Arteta fielded a strong lineup.

Both Sporting and Arsenal started well, playing a brand of fast-paced and end-to-end football. The Gunners dominated possession in the first period as they played most of their game in the hosts' territory. Despite their swift passing moves, the visitors were unable to carve out openings to trouble Antonio Adan between the sticks.

However, Arsenal found luck from a set-piece and went ahead in the 22nd minute as Fabio Vieira's corner found William Saliba, who scored a towering header. The hosts looked resolute as they continued to push forward and create chances. Sporting drew level thanks to Goncalo Inacio's header from a corner from Marcus Edwards in the 34th minute.

The hosts had a glorious chance to go ahead just before the break as Jakub Kiwior's misplaced backpass fell to a green-and-white shirt. However, Matt Turner rushed to collect the ball to save Arsenal's blushes as the teams were tied 1-1 at the break.

Sporting made a great start to the second half as Paulinho found space in the Gunners' 18-yard box and scored from close-range to make it 2-1 after 55 minutes. The visitors, however, were no pushovers as they committed bodies forward in search of an equalizer. It didn't take long as Granit Xhaka's deflected cross found the back of the net to make it 2-2 after 62 minutes.

Arsenal kept the ball for 64% of the second half, with most of their dominance coming late in the second half after drawing level. They attempted eight shots, with four of those on target, but could not find a way past Adan. Despite several changes from both managers, neither team was able to grab a winner as the game ended all square at 2-2.

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5. Sporting captain Sebastian Coates will miss the second leg

The Gunners took the lead in the 22nd minute, courtesy of a headed goal from Saliba. However, there a fracas broke out immediately after the goal as the referee acted as a peacemaker between the two sets of players. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Sporting skipper Sebastian Coates were shown yellow cards in the aftermath.

Coates will now miss the return leg due to an accumulation of too many yellow cards in the Europa League. Midfielder Morita, too, will be suspended for that game after being booked.

#4. Both teams scored identical goals in the first half

Both Arsenal and Sporting scored headed goals from corners in the first period and the two strikes were nearly identical.

William Saliba rose the highest to head the visitors in front as Fabio Vieira delivered an assist from a corner. The French defender directed his header low into the far corner, giving 'keeper Adan little chance of making a save.

Goncalo Inacio then leveled the game 12 minutes later from a corner by Marcus Edwards. He leapt the highest and angled his effort into the far corner, beating custodian Matt Turner for pace.

#3. Arsenal were careless in possession at times

Jakub Kiwior had a debut to forget as he put in a nervy display that put the Gunners on the back foot on several occasions. He lost several duels and failed to track his markers in key situations.

Arsenal were also ineffective going forward as Martinelli did well to round the 'keeper but did not take a shot in time, allowing Jeremiah St. Juste to make a wonderful recovery tackle. The Brazilian also struggled to find the target from aerial balls as he was boxed out by Sporting's defenders.

However, this changed in the second half after Arteta made substitutions and added fresh legs in midfield and in defense.

#2. Antonio Adan made some crucial saves for Sporting

Custodian Antonio Adan made some lovely saves for the hosts to keep them in the game in key moments. He made three saves in the first half and three more in the second period as Sporting ended up with a 2-2 draw.

Adan also played nine accurate long balls and made two clearances and one interception.

#1. Arsenal will be the happier of the two teams

Despite taking the lead in the 22nd minute, the Gunners looked vulnerable at the back and looked like conceding, which they did. Sporting scored a goal similar to that of Saliba's as Inacio headed in from a corner by Edwards. The hosts then grabbed the lead early in the second half as Paulinho ghosted into the box to score.

Sporting attempted 10 shots throughout the game, hitting the target six times. They were aided by Arsenal giving the ball away cheaply on multiple occasions but failed to take their chances. Amorim's men will be disappointed with a draw at home but will be pleased they are still in with a great chance of progressing.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will be happy with a draw away from home with key players rested or ruled out.

