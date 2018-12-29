×
Sportskeeda Football 2018 awards: 5 images that defined football in 2018 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
555   //    29 Dec 2018, 14:03 IST

Ronaldo scores for Juventus
Ronaldo scores for Juventus

The beautiful game of football continued to grow in stature and splendor over the course of 2018. With the passing of another year, the sport has granted us unforgettable moments almost every day.

From the goals that left our jaws on the floor to the injury time winners, from the heroic last-ditch challenges to stellar saves, the year 2018 had it all.

The football fraternity will feel it was glued to the edge of their seats for 365 days, such was the brand of football this year. We saw massive moments throughout, but a few were worthy enough to be stapled in the history books forever.

And what better way to illustrate those indelible footballing moments, than through pictures? As they say, a picture speaks a 1000 words.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 images that summarize football in 2018.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus switch

After nine splendid seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, Cristiano Ronaldo left us all flummoxed by opting to play for Italian powerhouse Juventus.

With 450 goals in 438 appearances for Los Blancos, Ronaldo became the poster boy of the sport. After spearheading his side to a third successive Champions League title, hardly anyone would have, even in their wildest dreams, thought that Ronaldo would move away from Real Madrid.

However, the Portuguese superstar decided to sign a contract with Max Allegri's side because he apparently didn't quite feel what he felt when he first joined the Galacticos. He did not 'feel wanted' anymore.

The statement that left us bewildered read:

“Real Madrid CF communicates that, in response to the will and request expressed by the player Cristiano Ronaldo, he has agreed to transfer to Juventus FC.”

Ronaldo penned a four-year deal that sees him pocket £26.5 million per season. He took 320 odd minutes to grab his first goal for the club, but since then, the star man hasn't looked back.

The 33-year-old has, thus far, netted 13 goals and created 7 more for the Old Lady, and his switch to Turin is the 5th most memorable image in our list.

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
20 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and Sportwalk. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
