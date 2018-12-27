Sportskeeda Football 2018 Awards: The English Premier League's Best XI

Nikhil Bhanu FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 235 // 27 Dec 2018, 15:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

With 2018 coming to a close, Sportskeeda has decided to felicitate a few of the beautiful game's top performances/performers of the year.

The English Premier League has seen a range of top players perform at the highest level across the whole calendar year, treating fans all over the world to some top quality and entertaining Football.

So here, I'm trying to curate the best playing XI from across the Premier League with the focus on performances in this Calendar year (2018). Note that players who transferred to Premier clubs this cummer or players that transferred away from a Premier League club this Summer will not be considered because they didn't play the entirety of 2018 with a Premier League club. We will also be going with a 4-4-2 formation for this team, as it suited all the players shortlisted

The Playing XI below is a product of Stats and opinions. But mainly opinions. So here goes, the Premier League's Best XI of 2018.

Goalkeeper- Ederson (Manchester City)

The Brazilian signed for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in 2017 for a then British record £35 Million fee from Benfica. Ever since his arrival, the Brazilian International has been a solid custodian for Manchester City, and aside from his excellent keeping skills, Ederson's distribution is also widely praised. Ederson in some ways has changed the trend for keepers and what we demand from them as players.

Ederson has safe hands and great ball distribution

You can argue that David De Gea should be here ahead of Ederson given that De Gea is probably a more talented keeper. But, Ederson is a representation and clear-cut example of a modern-day keeper who has further forced other top English Clubs to rethink their keeper strategy. Since Ederson's arrival, Premier League clubs have broken all shackles and gone all out to get quality Goalkeeper's on their side. Ederson's transfer and performances have created a ripple effect of sorts and the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool have spent enormous amounts of money to get Kepa and Alisson to their respective clubs. 2018 will be remembered as the year in which keeper's finally got their due and Ederson started the trend.

1 / 11 NEXT

Advertisement