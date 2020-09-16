Stade Rennais vs AS Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Stade Rennais are set to host AS Monaco at the Roazhon Park on Sunday in their first Ligue 1 fixture of the new season.

Stade Rennais have had a strong start to their league campaign. They beat Nimes Olympique 4-2 last Sunday at the Stade des Costieres. A brace from forward Sehrou Guirassy and goals from Nayef Aguerd and Benjamin Bourigeaud secured the win for Julien Stephan's side.

Paraguay international Andres Cubas and Algerian midfielder Zinedine Ferhat scored the consolation goals for Nimes.

AS Monaco, on the other hand, beat Nantes 2-1 last Sunday at the Stade Louis II. Goals from Sofiane Diop and young forward Willem Geubbels sealed the deal for Niko Kovac's side. Ludovic Blas scored the sole goal for Nantes.

Stade Rennais vs AS Monaco Head-to-Head

In 27 previous encounters between the two sides, AS Monaco hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost seven and drawn six.

Their most recent match ended in a 3-2 win for AS Monaco. A brace from France international Wissam Ben Yedder and a goal from Islam Slimani ensured victory for AS Monaco. Faitout Maouassa and Adrien Hunou scored for Stade Rennais.

Stade Rennais form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-W

Advertisement

AS Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-W

Stade Rennais vs AS Monaco Team News

Stade Rennais manager Julien Stephan will be unable to call upon the services of defender Sacha Boey, who is currently serving a suspension. Other than that, there are no known absences and Stephan is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sacha Boey

Meanwhile, AS Monaco will be without Russia international and former CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, who is out with an injury. Apart from him, Niko Kovac looks likely to have every player in his squad fit and available for selection.

Injured: Aleksandr Golovin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Also Read: Top 10 international goalscorers of all time

Stade Rennais vs AS Monaco Predicted XI

Stade Rennais Predicted XI (4-3-3): Romain Salin, Hamari Traore, Damien Da Silva, Nayef Aguerd, Faitout Maouassa, Eduardo Camavinga, Steven Nzonzi, Jonas Martin, Raphinha, Sehrou Guirassy, Flavien Tait

AS Monaco Predicted XI (4-3-3): Radoslaw Majecki, Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Fode Ballo-Toure, Aurelien Tchouameni, Cesc Fabregas, Sofiane Diop, Gelson Martins, Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland

Stade Rennais vs AS Monaco Prediction

Stade Rennais have a talented squad, but the jewel in the crown is undoubtedly midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. The 17-year old midfielder recently made his debut for France, and has been linked with a big-money move to Real Madrid. Apart from him, attacker Raphinha could prove to be dangerous.

AS Monaco, on the other hand, have made some good signings in the form of defender Axel Disasi and forward Kevin Volland. With Gelson Martins and Wissam Ben Yedder in attack, the Monegasque club have a formidable frontline.

Stade Rennais and AS Monaco are first and second in the league table at the moment, but AS Monaco's overall quality should help them triumph over Les Rennais.

Prediction: Stade Rennais 1-2 AS Monaco

Also Read: 10 greatest defenders of the 21st century