Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Division is back in action this week as Kaizer Chiefs take on Stellenbosch at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and cannot afford to slip up in this game.

Stellenbosch are currently in ninth place in the South African Premier Division and have flattered to deceive over the past few months. The home side suffered a 3-2 defeat to Baroka earlier this week and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, have managed to recover from their horrid start to the season and are now in seventh place in the South African Premier Soccer League. The Glamour Boys have registered three league victories on the trot and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have a good track record against Stellenbosch and have won two games out of three against their opponents. Stellenbosch have never defeated Kaizer Chiefs in an official fixture and will need to improve their record this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams last year ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both teams were unable to make the most of their opportunities on the day and will want to put in better performances on Saturday.

Stellenbosch form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-D-D-W-D

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-W-L-D

Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs Team News

Mpho Matsi is currently injured. Image Source: Goal

Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch midfielder Mpho Matsi is currently recuperating from a long-term injury and is unavailable for this fixture. The home side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this game.

Injured: Mpho Matsi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injury concerns

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have their fair share of injuries to account for in this game, with manager Gavin Hunt confirming that Reeve Frosler and Dumsani Zuma will be unavailable for this game. Bernard Parker was sent off against TTM and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Dumsani Zuma, Reeve Frosler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Bernard Parker

Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI

Stellenbosch Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lee Langeveldt; Mark van Heerden, Kristopher Bergman, Alan Robertson, Zitha Macheke; Phathutshedzo Nange, Nathan Sinkala; Dean David van Rooyen, Jayden Adams, Leletu Skelem; Junior Mendieta

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-4-2): Itumeleng Khune; Bongani Khumalo, Eric Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Kgotso Moleko; Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Anthony Akumu, Lebogang Manyama; Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro

Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have been a resurgent force this month and have been excellent in the South African Premier Division. The Glamour Boys will want to finish in the top four this season and will not settle for anything less than a victory in this game.

Stellenbosch have a strong attacking squad but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this game. Kaizer Chiefs are the better team and should be able to take three important points away from this match.

Prediction: Stellenbosch 1-3 Kaizer Chiefs

