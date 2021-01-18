Kaizer Chiefs vs TTM prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action this week as Kaizer Chiefs take on TTM at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have struggled this season and need a victory in this game.

TTM are currently in 15th place in the league standings and are dangerously close to the bottom of the table at the moment. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Golden Arrows last week and cannot afford to drop points in this game.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, have staged a recovery after a shocking start to their season and are currently in eighth place in the South African Premier Division. The Chiefs have managed two victories on the trot and will want to build on their progress this week.

Kaizer Chiefs vs TTM Head-to-Head

TTM are playing their first season in South Africa's top-flight and have never played an official fixture against Kaizer Chiefs. The home side has been impressive at times this season and will want to get their record against the Glamour Boys off to a positive start.

Kaizer Chiefs will back themselves against the newly-promoted side and will view this game as an opportunity to get their season back on track. TTM have good players in their ranks and will want to pull off an upset this week.

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-L-D-L

TTM form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-L-D-L-D

Kaizer Chiefs vs TTM Team News

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injury concerns

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have their fair share of injuries to account for in this game, with manager Gavin Hunt confirming that Reeve Frosler and Dumsani Zuma will be unavailable for this game.

Injured: Dumsani Zuma, Reeve Frosler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

TTM are a club in crisis. Image Source: News Chant South Africa

TTM

There have been several conflicting reports of player strikes and injuries from TTM and their sources over the past few weeks. Joseph Malongoane picked up a red card in TTM's previous game and is suspended for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Lehlohonolo Nonyane, Mogakolodi Ngele, Lerato Lamola

Suspended: Joseph Malongoane

Kaizer Chiefs vs TTM Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-4-2): Itumeleng Khune; Bongani Khumalo, Eric Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Kgotso Moleko; Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Anthony Akumu, Lebogang Manyama; Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro

TTM Predicted XI (4-4-2): Washington Arubi; Edgar Manaka, Meshack Maphangule, Diamond Thopola, Nicholus Lukhubeni; Celimpilo Ngema, Lebohang Mabotja, Tebogo Thangwane, Thabo Rakhale; Bulelani Alfred Ndengane, Rhulani Manzini

Kaizer Chiefs vs TTM Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have been visibly below their best this season but their recent performances will give the Glamour Boys plenty of confidence. The Chiefs have a powerful squad and will want to turn their season around this month.

TTM have struggled both on and off the pitch and will need to step up to the plate in this match. Kaizer Chiefs are the better team and hold all the cards going into this fixture.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 3-1 TTM

