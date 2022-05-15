"Still the main issue" - Fabrizio Romano says PSG and Juventus are in talks to sign Manchester United superstar

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Juventus and PSG have begun talks to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Pogba joined Manchester United from Juventus for a then-world-record fee of £89 million. He was expected to be the player around whom the club would build a team that could win the Premier League title.

The Frenchman has, however, failed to live up to the expectations during his time with the club. He has been heavily criticized for his lack of consistency, commitment, work rate, and off-field antics. Pogba has once again endured a season that has been marred by injuries and inconsistent performances. He is expected to run down his deal and become a free agent this summer.

Romano has revealed that the midfielder's agent will meet with Juventus officials in Turin on Monday. The Frenchman's salary demands could, however, hamper a return to the Bianconeri.

PSG have also held talks with his agent over a potential move. Manchester City were linked with a shock move for Pogba, but Romano has claimed that the 29-year-old is 'not tempted' by a move to the Etihad Stadium.

"Paul Pogba's agent will be in Turin on Monday to meet with Juventus, per @DiMarzio. Salary still the main issue for potential comeback, while Pogba is exploring options. Paris-Saint Germain are also in talks with Pogba agents, while Paul is NOT tempted by Man City," said Romano on Twitter.

Pogba is earning £15 million per year at Manchester United. He will have to take a major pay cut if he is to join Juventus. Juventus are believed to be willing to offer the Frenchman a £6.5 million per year salary package, according to Alfredo Pedulla, as per Football Italia. PSG, on the other hand, are ready to offer him a salary in double figures.

Juventus could hold the upper hand over PSG in the race to sign Manchester United's Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba could prefer a return to Juventus over a move to PSG due to the success he enjoyed with the Bianconeri and their current manager Massimiliano Allegri during his time with the club.

He joined Juventus from Manchester United in the summer of 2012. Pogba went on to develop into one of the best central midfielders in the world during his time in Turin.

He helped the club win four consecutive Serie A titles, two Coppa Italias, and reached the final of the 2014-15 Champions League. The 29-year-old enjoyed a close relationship with Massimiliano Allegri, who was able to get the best out of him in their two seasons together at the Allianz Stadium.

Paul Pogba has endured a difficult time at Manchester United during which he has been deployed in a multitude of positions and has been unable to realize his full potential. He will, therefore, be keen to reunite with a manager who knows how to use him.

