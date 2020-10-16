Strasbourg vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 returns with another round of fixtures this weekend as Lyon take on Strasbourg at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent so far this season and are in desperate need of a victory.

Lyon have performed well below their full capacity this season and have managed only seven points in their six games. The away side is currently in 14th place in the Ligue 1 table and has an excellent opportunity to move up the table this weekend.

Strasbourg are dangerously close to the bottom of the table at the moment and have lost four of their last five games. The home side has won only one match so far and will have to improve against a strong Lyon side.

Strasbourg vs Lyon Head-to-Head

Lyon have a predictably excellent record against Strasbourg in the Ligue 1 and have won seven games out of a total of 11 matches played between the two sides. Strasbourg have won only two games against Lyon and will likely take a defensive approach to this game.

The previous meeting between these two sides last year resulted in a 2-1 victory for Lyon. The away side has a potent forward line and has the upper hand going into this game.

Strasbourg form guide in the Ligue 1: L-L-W-L-L

Lyon form guide in the Ligue 1: D-D-D-L-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Top 10 attacking trios in football history

Strasbourg vs Lyon Team News

Habib Diallo can be Strasbourg's trump card. Image Source: En24 News

Strasbourg

Strasbourg have a few injuries to account for and will have to do without Matz Sels, Lebo Mothiba, and Majeed Waris in this game. Habib Diallo has joined Strasbourg from Metz and is likely to feature in this game.

Injured: Matz Sels, Lebo Mothiba, Majeed Waris

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lyon have a formidable squad

Lyon

Lyon's prodigious midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is currently suspended and will not play a part in this game. Memphis Depay and Houssem Aouar had positive outings for their countries and will have to be at their best in this game.

Advertisement

Injured: Melvin Bard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Bruno Guimaraes

Strasbourg vs Lyon Predicted XI

Strasbourg Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Bingourou Kamara; Anthony Caci, Alexander Djiku, Mohamed Simakan, Kenny Lala; Ibrahima Sissoko, Jean Eudes Aholou, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde; Adrien Thomasson; Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo

🎙️ @Memphis speaking ahead of #RCSAOL: "I'm very proud to play for OL and to be the captain. I think a lot of things were misunderstood. Clubs were interested but I'm here. Now we have to think about the present and talk about the team." pic.twitter.com/uk7CxMytVe — OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) October 16, 2020

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Sinaly Diomande, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Maxence Caqueret, Thiago Mendes, Houssem Aouar; Moussa Dembele, Memphis Depay, Maxwel Cornet

Strasbourg vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon have a powerful squad and the likes of Memphis Depay and Houssem Aouar should be able to guide their side across the finish line. The away side has not been at its best in the past few weeks and Rudi Garcia will want his team to turn the season around.

Strasbourg have a new forward threat in Habib Diallo and will hope that the striker can inspire his side to a victory on Sunday. Lyon have a well-rounded squad, however, and are the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Strasbourg 0-2 Lyon

Also Read: UEFA Champions League 2019/20: Team of the season