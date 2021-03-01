Strasbourg vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this week with another round of important fixture as Monaco lock horns with Strasbourg at the Stade de la Meinau on Wednesday. Monaco have been in excellent form in recent weeks and are the favourites to win this fixture.

Strasbourg find themselves in 15th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The home side held Lille to a 1-1 draw over the weekend and will have to put in a similar performance in this fixture.

Monaco, on the other hand, have been exceptional in Ligue 1 since the turn of the year and have an outside chance of mounting a title challenge. Les Monegasques eased past Brest in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Strasbourg vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Monaco have an excellent Ligue 1 record against Strasbourg and have won 11 matches out of a total of 20 games played between the two teams. Strasbourg have managed only four victories against Monaco and will have to play out of their skins on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Monaco. Wissam Ben Yedder scored a brace on the day and will likely play a crucial role for the visitors in this match.

Strasbourg form guide in Ligue 1: D-D-W-L-D

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-D-W-W

Strasbourg vs Monaco Team News

Strasbourg

Strasbourg have a few injuries to account for and will have to do without Matz Sels and Mohamed Simakan in this game. Lebo Mothiba is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to play a part against Monaco this week.

Injured: Matz Sels, Mohamed Simakan

Doubtful: Lebo Mothiba

Suspended: None

Cesc Fabregas is unavailable for this game

Monaco

Aleksandr Golovin and Benjamin Lecomte have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection in this game. Cesc Fabregas and Gelson Martins remain injured, however, and are sidelined for this match.

Injured: Cesc Fabregas, Gelson Martins

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Strasbourg vs Monaco Predicted XI

Strasbourg Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Eiji Kawashima; Anthony Caci, Stefan Mitrovic, Alexander Djiku, Frederic Guilbert; Ibrahima Sissoko, Jean Eudes Aholou, Dimitri Lienard; Adrien Thomasson; Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benjamin Lecomte; Caio Henrique, Benoit Badiashile, Guillermo Maripan, Djibril Sidibe; Aleksandr Golovin, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Sofiane Diop; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Strasbourg vs Monaco Prediction

Monaco have been a formidable force under Niko Kovac this season and will be intent on giving Lille and Paris Saint-Germain a run for their money during the business end of the season. The likes of Volland and Golovin have been excellent in recent weeks and will want to make their mark on this fixture.

Strasbourg have flattered to deceive in Ligue 1 this season but are capable of the occasional upset. Monaco are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-3 Monaco

