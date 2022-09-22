Strongest Argentina XI that should play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina will start the 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the favorites. They won the Copa America last summer, beating five-time World Cup winners Brazil in the final. In June 2022, they beat European Champions Italy 3-0 in the CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions, 2022 Finalissima, showing the world they are ready to take the next step.

The 1986 World Champions have a plethora of highly-rated footballers at their disposal, many of whom are expected to light up the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Below, we will pick out the strongest XI from their roster that could help them go all the way at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. Now, without further ado, let’s get to it.

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Italy v Argentina - Finalissima 2022

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been in brilliant form for his club and Argentina over the last couple of seasons.

Martinez is confident, agile, and a specialist when it comes to penalties. The goalkeeper should be a shoo-in for La Albiceleste at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Right-back: Nahuel Molina

Argentina v Bolivia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina made his debut for Argentina in June 2021. Since then, he has been ever-present in the eleven, helping his team with his intelligent runs, razor-sharp distribution, and link-up play.

Molina has appeared in only three La Liga games for Los Rojiblancos thus far (out of six), but his inconsistent run at the club level is unlikely to influence Scaloni.

Center-back: Lisandro Martinez

Argentina v Estonia - International Friendly

Nicolas Otamendi, who has been a regular under Lionel Scaloni so far, could very well get the nod. However, given his performances for Manchester United this season, Lisandro Martinez most definitely deserves to be considered.

The former Ajax man has impressed in almost all of the eight matches he has played so far for Manchester United this season. His short stature might make him a liability against tall opponents, but he more than makes up for it with his aggression and ball-progression ability.

If he keeps up the good work for Manchester United, Martinez should be in line to start for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in two months’ time.

Center-back: Cristian Romero

Italy v Argentina - Finalissima 2022

Since taking charge, Lionel Scaloni has regularly turned to Tottenham Hotspur ace Christian Romero for tranquility and complete command of the penalty area. Romero has rarely disappointed his coach, regularly popping up with confident performances.

The former Atalanta center-back is also an excellent reader of the game and can comfortably play out of the back. Both of his traits have shone through in the six matches he’s played thus far for Spurs this season. If he can remain fit, his participation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup should be beyond doubt.

Left-back: Nicolas Tagliafico

Argentina v Colombia: Semifinal - Copa America Brazil 2021

Lyon left-back Nicolas Tagliafico has become a staple in Scaloni’s team and deservedly so. He is quick, intelligent, does not commit needless fouls, and is always on the lookout for forward passes.

Tagliafico has featured in all eight Ligue 1 games this season, scoring once. It will not be surprising if he opens his goalscoring account for Argentina in Qatar later this year.

Central midfielder: Rodrigo de Paul

Argentina v Estonia - International Friendly

Atletico Madrid central midfielder Rodrigo de Paul deserves to be one of the first names on Scaloni’s teamsheet at the 2022 FIFA World Cup this year. De Paul is a powerhouse in midfield, doing everything from winning the ball back to taking it forward and finding the back of the net.

De Paul has been ever-present in Diego Simeone’s Atletico team this year, scoring one goal and claiming an assist in eight games across competitions.

Central midfielder: Guido Rodriguez

Argentina v Colombia: Semifinal - Copa America Brazil 2021

Real Betis defensive midfielder Guido Rodriguez featured regularly for Argentina at the 2021 Copa America and played the full 90 minutes against Italy in the Finalissima.

Rodriguez is not as flashy as some of his teammates, nor does he need to be. He happily sits at the base of the midfield, making sure nothing untoward happens.

Rodriguez’s performances for Betis this season (eight games across competitions) have been as solid as ever. Unless something unfortunate happens, he should easily make his first World Cup appearance later this year.

Central midfielder: Giovani Lo Celso

Italy v Argentina - Finalissima 2022

Villarreal central midfielder Giovani Lo Celso compliments his midfield partners brilliantly. He links well with them, does his due diligence at the back, and always looks for ways to bring forwards into play. Argentina cannot afford to miss his agility and willingness in the middle of the park at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

On loan from Tottenham Hotspur, Lo Celso has featured in seven games for Villarreal this season across competitions, scoring once.

Right-wing: Lionel Messi

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The country’s record goalscorer (86 goals in 162 matches) Lionel Messi is set to take part in his fifth and possibly final World Cup in Qatar this year. He came agonizingly close to winning it in 2014 and will look to go the distance this time around.

Messi’s inclusion in Scaloni’s starting XI at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is a no-brainer, and for multiple reasons. The Argentine skipper is an accomplished leader, is the team’s best creator, and is also La Albiceleste’s most lethal finisher.

To top it off, Messi has been in blistering form for Paris Saint-Germain this season, pitching in with 14 goal contributions in 11 matches (six goals and eight assists).

Left-wing: Angel Di Maria

Italy v Argentina - Finalissima 2022

Angel Di Maria left PSG as a free agent earlier this summer. Now a Juventus player, Di Maria has proven that he has all it takes to succeed in any league out there.

The Argentine winger is already off the mark in Serie A, recording one goal and an assist in four appearances. His tally is only likely to improve as the season progresses.

Di Maria has been a responsible member of the Argentine national football team since making his debut in 2008, scoring 25 goals in 122 appearances. Given his experience and quality, he should be an automatic selection at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year.

Center-forward: Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez could lead the line for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez spearheaded Argentina’s attack against Italy in June, scoring the opening goal in a 3-0 win. He demonstrated his pace, sharpness, work ethic, and great understanding with his teammates in the commanding victory.

Considering what he brings to the table, Scaloni cannot afford to keep the Inter man off his team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Martinez has also been in good form for Inter in Serie A this season, scoring thrice and claiming an assist in seven matches thus far.

