Struggling Atletico Madrid keep top-four hopes alive after comeback victory over Valencia

In recent weeks, Atletico Madrid have become the forgotten champions. Despite bettering Real Madrid and Barcelona to win La Liga last season, the Rojiblancos have been a pale shadow of their old self this term.

Diego Simeone has some of the best talents at his disposal but the football on display at the Wanda Metropolitano hasn't always been great.

While he usually gets away with it due to the team's recent successes, the Argentinian manager was beginning to come under pressure following a poor run of results.

Before Atletico faced Valencia on Saturday, they had won none of their last three matches in all competitions. However, the Rojiblancos gave a good account of themselves, culminating in a 3-2 victory.

Rojiblancos come from behind to beat Valencia

Atletico have been so poor this season that one would've thought they were incapable of coming from behind to win any game.

And once they fell 2-0 behind against Valencia, thanks to goals from Yunus Musah and Hugo Duro, it seemed as if another disappointing night awaited Simeone and his men.

However, the Rojiblancos put up a spirited performance in the second half that led to an improbable comeback. Substitute Matheus Cunha reduced the deficit after the hour mark, before Angel Correa made it 2-2 in the 91st minute.

With the game heading towards a draw, Mario Hermoso popped up with a winner at the death to snatch all three points for Atletico at home.

Atlético de Madrid @atletienglish 25’ Atleti 0-1 Valencia

44’ Atleti 0-2 Valencia

64’ Atleti 1-2 Valencia

90+1’ Atleti 2-2 Valencia

90+3’ Atleti 3-2 Valencia 25’ Atleti 0-1 Valencia44’ Atleti 0-2 Valencia64’ Atleti 1-2 Valencia90+1’ Atleti 2-2 Valencia90+3’ Atleti 3-2 Valencia https://t.co/ggh8pOloz5

Atletico keep top-four hopes alive

For a team that won the league last season, Atletico are currently locked in a battle to finish in the top four. And by beating Valencia, they have kept their Champions League hopes alive.

The Rojiblancos are currently just a point above Barcelona and had they dropped points, the Blaugrana would've overtaken them in the table.

"At half time I spoke to the players, I told them what I felt and I have transmitted in recent years, 'if we have to lose we lose with pride,'" Simeone said after the game, as quoted by Football Espana.

"The team left their soul out there, they left their lives on the pitch. There are nights that remain with you and this one is going to stay with us."

The season is not yet over and there are many more matches to be played that will ultimately decide which teams finish in the top four.

But for all of Atletico’s struggles this season, they still boast a squad that is capable of qualifying for the Champions League. The only question is whether they can remain consistent.

