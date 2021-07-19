Suriname vs Guadeloupe prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021

Suriname lock horns with Guadeloupe in their final group fixture of the 2021 Gold Cup at the BBVA Stadium in Houston, although both sides have already been eliminated.

Back-to-back losses to Costa Rica and Jamaica left them without a single point after two games, ending their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Les Gwada Boys qualified for the competition after 10 years, while the Surinamese are playing in their first Gold Cup since 1985.

Suriname vs Guadeloupe Head-To-Head

There have been four previous clashes between the sides before, with Suriname winning half of them.

Their last meeting, however, ended in a goalless stalemate in the 2016 Caribbean Cup.

Suriname Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-L

Guadeloupe Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L

Suriname vs Guadeloupe Team News

Suriname

As the Natio are already eliminated from the cup, manager Dean Gorre may opt to tweak the lineup, which has remained unchanged in both group fixtures so far.

However, Gleofilo Vlijter might start again upfront, as the striker needs just two more strikes to equal Suriname's all-time record of 14 goals.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Guadeloupe

Raphael Mirval came on as a late substitute in the defeat to Jamaica on Saturday, having started the previous eight games. He might come into the starting XI for the Suriname game.

Another young forward, Vikash Tille, is gunning for a start. The 23-year-old has been limited to two substitute appearances thus far in the competition.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Suriname vs Guadeloupe Predicted XI

Suriname (4-2-3-1): Warner Hahn; Sean Klaiber, Dion Malone, Ryan Donk, Ridgeciano Haps; Ryan Koolwijk, Kelvin Leerdam; Florian Jozefzoon, Diego Biseswar, Roland Alberg; Gleofilo Vlijter.

Guadeloupe (4-3-3): Kevin Ajax; Mickael Alphonse, Thomas Pineau, Anthony Baron, Kelly Irep; Morgan Saint-Maximin, Dimitri Cavare, Kevin Malpon; Dimitri Ramothe, Raphael Mirval, Matthias Phaeton.

Suriname vs Guadeloupe Prediction

With both teams eliminated from the cup, this game is essentially a dead rubber. But pride is at stake, as minnows Suriname and Guadeloupe look to bow out on a high.

Suriname have been dangerous going forward and might give the Gwada Boys a hard time. They were impressive in the defeat to Jamaica but have lacked consistent quality in the campaign.

We're betting on Suriname to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Suriname 1-0 Guadeloupe

