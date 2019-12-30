Swansea City in talks to sign Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster on loan

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019

Rhian Brewster looks set to seal a loan move to the Championship in January

According to The Athletic, Swansea City are in talks to sign Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster on a loan deal until the end of the season. The youngster, who was tipped by Jurgen Klopp to have a big future, has struggled to find regular game time at the home of the European champions this season and could join the Championship side on loan in January.

Although Klopp was unwilling to sanction a loan deal for the 19-year-old in August, the situation is believed to have changed in recent weeks as the youngster looks to get regular game time under his belt. The Welsh outfit are already short-staffed upfront and could part ways with striker Borja Baston in January, which would open up an opportunity for Brewster to lead the line.

The prospect of reuniting with Steve Cooper has also been mentioned as a decisive factor in any potential deal, as the pair worked together for the England U-17 setup that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India in 2017, where Brewster finished the tournament as the leading scorer with 8 goals.

Preston North End are also amongst the candidates to secure his signing and it remains to be seen if the youngster seals a loan move to the Championship in the January transfer window.