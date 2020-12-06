Swansea City vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Swansea City are set to play hosts to Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday in their next EFL Championship game.
Swansea City come into this game following a 2-0 win over 10-man Luton Town on Saturday at the Liberty Stadium.
An early first-half goal from Welsh right-back Connor Roberts and a late second-half goal from Ghana international Andre Ayew secured the win for the Swans against Luton Town, who had defender Matty Pearson sent off in the second half.
Bournemouth, on the other hand, beat Barnsley 4-0 on Friday at Oakwell.
Goals from Denmark international Philip Billing, striker Dominic Solanke, Spanish left-back Diego Rico and young forward Sam Surridge ensured a comfortable victory for Bournemouth.
Swansea City vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head
In 12 previous encounters between the two sides, Bournemouth hold the clear advantage. They have won six games, lost three and drawn three.
The two clubs last faced each other in 2018 in the English Premier League, with Bournemouth beating Swansea City 1-0. A first-half goal from winger Ryan Fraser, now at Newcastle United, secured the win for Bournemouth.
Swansea City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-D-W-L-W
Bournemouth form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-D-L-W
Swansea City vs Bournemouth Team News
Swansea City manager Steve Cooper will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. The player, who is on loan from English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers, who is out with an injury.
Injured: Morgan Gibbs-White
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Meanwhile, Bournemouth will be without defender Jack Stacey, with the former Reading and Luton Town man out injured. Other than that, there are no known issues affecting the team.
Injured: Jack Stacey
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Swansea City vs Bournemouth Predicted XI
Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman, Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell, Yan Dhanda, Andre Ayew, Liam Cullen
Bournemouth Predicted XI (3-5-2): Asmir Begovic, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Lloyd Kelly, Adam Smith, Philip Billing, Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Diego Rico, Dominic Solanke, Sam Surridge
Swansea City vs Bournemouth Prediction
Swansea City have played some attractive football under the management of Steve Cooper. Attacker Andre Ayew has been leading the line with purpose, while Jake Bidwell and Marc Guehi have been in fine form as well.
Bournemouth, on the other hand, may have lost key players in the summer, but they sit second in the league table. Manager Jason Tindall has done a good job of replacing Eddie Howe, with the likes of Dominic Solanke and Arnaut Danjuma impressing.
A close match is on the cards, and a goalscoring draw is a likely result.
Prediction: Swansea City 2-2 Bournemouth
Published 06 Dec 2020, 14:39 IST