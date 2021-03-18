Swansea City vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Swansea City are set to play host to Cardiff City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Swansea City come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Jonathan Woodgate's Bournemouth yesterday at Dean Court. An own goal from young centre-back Joel Latibeaudiere and goals from Danish midfielder Philip Billing and Netherlands international Arnaut Danjuma secured the win for Bournemouth.

Cardiff City, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Michael O'Neill's Stoke City yesterday at the Cardiff City Stadium. The likes of Nick Powell and Steven Fletcher (Stoke City) and Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) were unable to find the net.

Swansea City vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Swansea City hold the clear advantage. They have won six games, lost three and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Swansea City beating ten-man Cardiff City 2-0. A brace from attacker Jamal Lowe ensured victory for Swansea City. Cardiff City had midfielder Joe Ralls sent off in the second-half.

Swansea City form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-D-W-W

Cardiff City form guide in the EFL Championship: D-L-D-W-D

Swansea City vs Cardiff City Team News

Swansea City

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper will be unable to call upon the services of United States of America international Jordan Morris, young forward Liam Cullen, German goalkeeper Steven Benda and young defender Tivonge Rushesha. There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Marc Guehi and winger Paul Arriola.

Injured: Jordan Morris, Steven Benda, Tivonge Rushesha, Liam Cullen

Doubtful: Marc Guehi, Paul Arriola

Suspended: None

Cardiff City

Meanwhile, Cardiff City will be without left-back Joe Bennett and young defender Joel Bagan. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Mick McCarthy is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Joel Bagan, Joe Bennett

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Swansea City vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett, Joel Latibeaudiere, Connor Roberts, Korey Smith, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell, Conor Hourihane, Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Dillon Phillips, Sean Morrison, Aden Flint, Ciaron Brown, Tom Sang, Will Vaulks, Marlon Pack, Perry Ng, Leandro Bacuna, Sheyi Ojo, Kieffer Moore

Swansea City vs Cardiff City Prediction

Swansea City are currently 3rd in the EFL Championship table. They are three points behind 2nd-placed Watford, who have played a game more. Manager Steve Cooper has been praised for the job he has done at the club, with the likes of Connor Roberts and Marc Guehi doing well.

Cardiff City, on the other hand, are 9th in the league table. They have won only one of their last five league games. Wales international Kieffer Moore has been a reliable goalscorer and has led the line well.

Swansea City are in good form and should be able to beat Cardiff City.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Cardiff City

