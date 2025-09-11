Swansea City vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Swansea City take on Hull City on matchday five of the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

Alan Sheehan's Swansea are coming off a 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday last month. Following a goalless first period, Zan Vipotnik and Ronald struck within 31 minutes to hand the Swans all three points.

Having beaten Plymouth Argyle on penalties in the EFL Cup second round days earlier, the Swans are up to seventh in the Championship, with seven points from four games, winning two.

Meanwhile, Sergej Jakirovic's Hull are fresh off a 4-2 defeat at Bristol City last fortnight. Despite taking a third-minute lead through Joe Gelhardt, the Tigers would concede thrice in the next half hour. Bristol added to the visitors' misery 12 minutes from time.

Kyle Joseph pulled one back for the Tigers in the third minute of stoppage time, but it was too little too late as Hull find themselves 17th in the fledgling points table, with four points from as many outings, winning one.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Swansea-Hull Championship contest at the Swansea.com Stadium:

Swansea City vs Hull City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 86 meetings across competitions, Swansea lead Hull 34-31, including a 1-0 home win in the Championship, in their last meeting in April.

Both teams have won twice apiece in their last six matchups, all in the Championship.

The Swans are unbeaten in eight home games across competitions, winning six, including three this season.

The Tigers are winless in six road outings across competitions, losing four, including two this campaign.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Swasea: W-W-D-W-W; Hull: L-L-W-L-D

Swansea City vs Hull City prediction

The two sides have had contrasting starts to the new season. While the Swans are a point off the play-off places, Hull are languishing at the other end of the standings, three points clear of the drop zone.

In terms of head-to-head, Swansea hold a narrow advantage, but recent meetings have seen neither side dominate. However, Hull haven't won in six trips to the Swansea.com Stadium, losing thrice, since a 2-0 Premier League win in August 2016.

Having not lost in five games across competitions since an opening day defeat at leaders Middlesbrough, expect the Swans to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-0 Hull City

Swansea City vs Hull City betting tips

Tip-1: Swansea to win

Tip-2: Both teams to score: No (Both teams haven't scored in five of their last eight meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Five of their last seven games have had at least two goals.)

