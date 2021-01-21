Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Swansea City are set to play host to Nottingham Forest at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Swansea City come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Valerien Ismael's Barnsley last Sunday at the Oakwell.

Goals from young Welsh defender Ben Cabango and attacker Jamal Lowe ensured victory for Steve Cooper's Swansea City.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Middlesbrough on Wednesday at the City Ground.

Goals from striker Britt Assombalonga and midfielder George Saville sealed the deal for Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough.

Young centre-back Loic Mbe Soh scored a late consolation goal for Nottingham Forest.

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Swansea City have won four games, lost five and drawn eight.

The two clubs last faced each other a few months ago in the EFL Championship, with Swansea City beating Nottingham Forest 1-0. A first-half goal from Welsh right-back Connor Roberts secured the win for Swansea City.

Advertisement

Swansea City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-D-W-W

Nottingham Forest form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-W-D-D

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Swansea City

Swansea City will be without German goalkeeper Steven Benda, who is nursing an injury. Other than that, there are no known issues and manager Steve Cooper looks set to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Steven Benda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton will be missing midfielder Jack Colback and midfielder Luke Freeman, who are both nursing injuries. Portuguese right-back Yuri Ribeiro is suspended.

Injured: Jack Colback, Luke Freeman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Yuri Ribeiro

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman, Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts, Matt Grimes, Jay Fulton, Jake Bidwell, Korey Smith, Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brice Samba, Cyrus Christie, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, Gaetan Bong, Ryan Yates, Samba Sow, Cafu, Sammy Ameobi, Lewis Grabban, Alex Mighten

Advertisement

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Swansea City sit second in the Championship league table, and manager Steve Cooper has earned plaudits for their performances.

Despite selling stars like Daniel James, Joe Rodon and Oli McBurnie in previous windows, the Swans have done well. Connor Roberts, Marc Guehi and Jamal Lowe have all been in fine form.

🔴 REF WATCH 🟡



Kevin Friend will be the man in the middle when we host Nottingham Forest in the #EmiratesFACup this weekend.



👉 https://t.co/o590eLSd6L@EmiratesFACup | @TheEventsDC pic.twitter.com/EqzzLG5fPe — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 20, 2021

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are 20th in the league table, but have shown signs of improvement under manager Chris Hughton. The likes of Lewis Grabban, Joe Lolley and Anthony Knockaert could prove to be crucial.

Swansea City are in good form and should be able to beat Nottingham Forest.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-0 Nottingham Forest

Also Read: 5 midfielders Manchester United could sign to partner Bruno Fernandes