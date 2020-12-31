Swansea City vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Swansea City host Watford at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Swansea City come into this game following a 0-0 draw against Veljko Paunovic's Reading on Wednesday at the Liberty Stadium.

Steve Cooper's side enjoyed the lion's share of possession and had more shots on target, but were unable to find the net against Reading.

FT | 🦢 0-0 🔴



It ends goalless at the Liberty in our final match of 2020.#SWAvREA | @SkyBetChamp pic.twitter.com/juxnHgaCzA — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 30, 2020

Watford, on the other hand, beat Norwich City 1-0 on Sunday at Vicarage Road.

A first-half goal from talented Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr was enough to seal the win for the Hornets, who have new manager Xisco Munoz at the helm.

Swansea City vs Watford Head-to-Head

In 14 previous encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Swansea City have won five games, lost six and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019 in the third round of the EFL Cup. Watford beat Swansea City 2-1 courtesy of goals from attacker Danny Welbeck, and Argentina international Roberto Pereyra. Attacker Sam Surridge scored the consolation goal for Swansea City.

Swansea City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-W-W-D

Watford form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-D-L-W

Swansea City vs Watford Team News

Swansea City

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper will be unable to call upon the services of right-back Kyle Naughton and midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White due to injuries.

Injured: Kyle Naughton, Morgan Gibbs-White

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Watford

Watford recently announced the sale of long-serving French midfielder Etienne Capoue to Spanish side Villarreal.

Midfielder Domingos Quina, centre-back Craig Cathcart, midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru and Nigeria international Isaac Success are all injured. There are doubts over the availability of young Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro.

Injured: Domingos Quina, Craig Cathcart, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Isaac Success

Doubtful: Joao Pedro

Suspended: None

Swansea City vs Watford Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman, Ben Cabango, Joel Latibeaudiere, Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell, Yan Dhanda, Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe

Watford Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ben Foster, Marc Navarro, Francisco Sierralta, Ben Wilmot, Adam Masina, Ismaila Sarr, Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes, Ken Sema, Andre Gray, Troy Deeney

Swansea City vs Watford Prediction

Swansea City have been highly impressive under the management of Steve Cooper. His talented young squad are third in the league table, with the likes of Connor Roberts, Marc Guehi and Jamal Lowe all in good form.

Watford, on the other hand, changed managers recently, with Spaniard Xisco Munoz replacing Vladimir Ivic. Munoz has enjoyed a bright start to his Watford reign, with a win over league leaders Norwich City.

It remains to be seen whether Watford sell talented winger Ismaila Sarr, with clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool showing interest in the summer.

The Hornets have a strong squad, but they may take some time to understand their new manager's tactics. The Swans have shown good form, and a win at home seems the likely outcome.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Watford

