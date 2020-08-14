Sydney FC vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

The A-League is back in action after a day's break tomorrow as Sydney FC hosts an in-form Western United side at the Leichhardt Oval. Sydney is currently at the top of the A-League table and will want to end the regular season on a winning note.

Western United has been in excellent form over the past few weeks and has managed to win four of its last five fixtures. The Melbourne-based outfit still has two games to play in the regular A-League season and can potentially finish in the top six this season.

Sydney FC has not had the best of months in the A-League and has struggled to pick up victories in the league. The table-toppers have failed to win in four consecutive matches and will look to get back to winning ways tomorrow.

Sydney FC vs Western United Head-to-Head

Western United is one of the newest teams in the A-League and has played only one game against Sydney FC in its fledgeling history. Sydney FC won the game by a 2-0 margin but may not enjoy the same comfort level in tomorrow's fixture.

Adam Le Fondre was on hand to take Sydney to victory in the reverse fixture played between the two sides last year. Sydney FC is still one of the most formidable teams in the league and will have to beat at its best to defeat Western United.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: D-D-L-L-W

Western United form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-W-W

Sydney FC vs Western United Team News

Sydney played out a draw against Brisbane

Sydney FC

Sydney FC will finally be able to field a fully fit squad against Western United and will be bolstered by the return of Rhyan Grant from injury. Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres, Michael Zullo, and Alex Wilkinson were rested against Brisbane and are likely to return for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United is in excellent form

Western United

Brendan Hamill, Ivan Vujica, and James Delianov are still nursing long-term injuries and will be unavailable against Sydney FC. Josh Risdon has also been rested for this fixture.

Injured: Brendan Hamill, Ivan Vujica, James Delianov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Western United Predicted XI

Sydney FC XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Michael Zullo, Alex Wilkinson, Ryan McGowan, Harry Van Der Saag; Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres, Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann; Adam Le Fondre, Trent Buhagiar

Western United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Filip Kurto; Tomislav Uskok, Andrew Durante, Tomoki Imai; Connor Pain, Steven Lustica, Sebastian Pasquali, Dylan Pierias; Alessandro Diamanti, Max Burgess, Besart Berisha

Sydney FC vs Western United Prediction

Western United has scored an astonishing 16 goals in six games and attacking midfielder Alessandro Diamanti has been the driving force behind his side's fluid attacking system. The away side can be lethal in the final third and will try to put a suspect Sydney defence under pressure.

Sydney FC comes into this game after playing ou two stalemates in the A-League and needs to return to winning ways. Adam Le Fondre has a good record against Western United and will be crucial to his side's chances of success tomorrow.

Prediction: Sydney FC 1-2 Western United.

