Sydney FC vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of fixtures this week as Sydney FC take on Western United at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams are yet to hit their peak this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Sydney FC are in eighth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have endured a shocking slump in recent weeks. The reigning champions have been well below their best this month and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Western United are currently in ninth place in the league table and have plenty of work to do to secure a top-six finish this season. The Melbourne-based outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat against Western Sydney Wanderers last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

📺 This week's Moment of the Match proudly presented by @VUPolytechnic is Filip Kurto's super save at the 30th minute mark. Whilst diving to make a save, he reacts to a deflection to keep the ball out with his feet 👏

Sydney FC vs Western United Head-to-Head

Sydney FC and Western United are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have played two games against each other. The two teams have managed one victory apiece and will want to win this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two Australian outfits took place last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Western United. Steven Lustica scored a late winner on the day and will want to have a similar impact on this match.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: D-L-L-D-W

Western United form guide in the A-League: L-W-W-L-D

Sydney FC vs Western United Team News

Adam Pavlesic is currently injured

Sydney FC

Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December and has been ruled out of this fixture. Paulo Retre served his suspension against Brisbane Roar and is available for this match.

Injured: Adam Pavlesic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United need to win this game

Western United

Joshua Risdon picked up an injury last month and remains sidelined going into this game. Western United are yet to hit their peak this season and will need to work hard against Sydney FC.

Injured: Joshua Risdon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Western United Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar

The many haircuts of @RhyanGrant 💁‍♂️



From his @ALeague debut, game 100, 150 and now! We celebrate our @Socceroos defender's 200th game this Wednesday night at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium 🙌

Western United Predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Filip Kurto; Aaron Calver, Andrew Durante, Ivan Vujica; Tomislav Uskok, Víctor Sanchez; Steven Lustica, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti; Besart Berisha

Sydney FC vs Western United Prediction

Sydney FC have struggled to meet expectations this season and will need to move mountains to retain their A-League crown this year. The Sydney side has managed only two points from its last four games and cannot afford another mishap this week.

Western United have excellent players in their ranks but are also yet to justify their potential in the A-League. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this encounter.

Prediction: Sydney FC 1-1 Western United

