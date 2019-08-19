Tanguy Ndombele could be pivotal to Mauricio Pochettino's silverware ambitions

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 17 // 19 Aug 2019, 13:24 IST

Tanguy Ndombele.

Not many football enthusiasts are used to hearing this, but Tottenham Hotspur had a remarkable transfer window. With Tanguy Ndombele's arrival, Spurs have recruited well and they now possess an admirable set of midfielders.

In Ndombele, Tottenham Hotspur have a promising midfielder who has been impressive in Ligue 1. The Frenchman enjoyed a decent season at Lyon the last term and was often praised by experts as well as fans for his energetic display on the field. He recorded an average of 2.7 tackles per 90 minutes the last term; the best any Spurs man could get was 2.3 per 90 mins- by Victor Wanyama.

All-round player

Mauricio Pochettino has been canny in the transfer market.

While his defensive attributes do justify his price tag, his passing augments his potential. He had a passing accuracy of 89.1%, second only to Harry Winks in the current Tottenham Hotspur midfield contingent. who had a passing accuracy of 91.8%.

The Spurs have done tremendously well in the top flight ever since Mauricio Pochettino took over the reins. The Argentine has truly made them a dynamic unit but the lack of silverware is evident, something which haunts every Tottenham Hotspur fan.

Last season ended on a bitter note for the North London club as they finished a whisker away from winning the Champions League when they lost to Liverpool in the final. Their performance in the Premier League was greatly impressive as well as they finished in the top 4 yet again but never really managed to put up a title challenge which did highlight fact that some major reinforcements were needed and hence came the remarkable signing of Ndombele.

The Frenchman's creativity gives him an edge over other Spurs midfielders as he finished the 2018/19 season having created 1.6 chances per 90 minutes, making seven assists in the process. His all-around display makes a valuable asset and makes the Spurs look an altogether better unit than the previous season.

Honing the young

Pochettino is a brilliant tactician and has been known to foster young prospects into world-class performers. With Mauricio at the helm, the future looks exciting for Ndombele. Many great French footballers have graced the English Premier League and Tottenham Hotspur faithful will wish that Ndombele reaches the peak of his powers in North London.

Ndombele scored on his debut for Spurs against Aston Villa in the Premier League and assisted one in the high-octane match-up against Manchester City. His arrival may well help Tottenham Hotspur end their silverware drought in the 2019/20 season.

Tottenham Hotspur fans.