10 active footballers who changed their nationalities 

Usually a source of controversy, arguments and debates, footballers often switch their national allegiance during the course of their careers. While each player can switch under strict, specific rules, thanks to FIFA, switching allegiances has become common in recent football history.

Earlier this year, young Sevilla star Ryan Johansson made the news when he officially switched his allegiance to the Republic of Ireland. Johansson was born in Luxembourg but because he has a Swedish father and an Irish mother, the youngster could play for any of the three countries. He played for Ireland's U-19, Sweden's U-16, and Luxembourg's U-21 sides respectively, but has finally shifted his allegiance to his mother's home country.

Ryan Johansson's story isn't unique. Bayern youngster Jamal Musiala's switch to Germany after representing England at youth level recently hit the headlines much to the latter's annoyance. So did Michail Antonio's decision to switch his allegiance to Jamiaca after he failed to make an appearance for the England national team.

Before FIFA's rules on changing allegations were tightened, legends like Alfredo di Stegano represented Spain, Colombia, and Argentina at the highest level. Although this level of switching won't happen again, players will continue to switch their nationalities to the country with their best career interests at heart.

Without further ado, let's take a look at ten currently active players who have switched their nationalities in football:

#10 Neven Subotic | Serbia

Australia v Serbia

Starting his career with the USA U-17 squad in 2005, Neven Subotic progressed in what should have been a generally straightforward route to the full men's team. However, after two appearances with the U-20 team, then head coach Thomas Rongen publicly criticized the former Borussia Dortmund star and left him out of the 2007 U-20 World Cup squad. Subotic felt slighted and decided to switch allegiance to his birth country Serbia.

The 32-year-old made his debut for Serbia in 2008 and partook in the 2010 World Cup. Although his international career was quite short-lived, due to injuries and poor form, Subotic played 36 major games for Serbia, including the 2014 World Cup qualification games. He remained stellar at Dortmund, spending an illustrious 10-year stint with the club. However, Neven Subotic couldn't replicate his club form on the national stage.

#9 Riyad Mahrez | Algeria

Belgium v Algeria: Group H - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

The Manchester CIty star once played, undiscovered, in the fourth tier of French football with Quimper. After a year with the club, Riyad Mahrez moved to Le Havre who were, at the time, in Ligue 2. During his stint at Le Havre, it was clear to the star that he might never get picked to play for the France national team, even though he was born and had lived in France all his life.

Mahrez made the decision to switch allegiance to his parents' home country Algeria in 2013. Within a few months, he was called up to the provisional Algeria squad for the 2014 World Cup, and so far, this has led to 67 caps and 24 goals. He has also won the Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria, and has picked up numerous accolades and individual awards for his performances with his country.

