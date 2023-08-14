Ten Hag and Manchester United kickstart season of truth against Wolves

The new Premier League season has kicked off in earnest. For many Manchester United fans, though, Monday (August 14) will be when they can assess their team, as they play their first league game at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Red Devils had a successful last season, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League by finishing third, winning the Carabao Cup and also reaching the FA Cup final in Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge. However, a lot more is expected of the Dutchman and his side as they prepare to take on Wolves at Old Trafford.

Finishing third in the Premier League last season was commendable, but United were nowhere near challenging for the title, and that's something that must change this time.

To do that, the Red Devils must first ensure that they start the campaign in the strongest possible way by grabbing all three points, but Gary O’Neil’s side has often proven to be tough customers.

A season of truth for Ten Hag and Manchester United

Ten Hag ticked so many right boxes in his debut season in the Manchester United dugout: restoring a winning mentality, resetting the club’s culture and ending a six-year trophy drought.

Even better, he has cleared out and trimmed the squad, approving the departures of players who would otherwise have contributed very little in the upcoming season.

For all of the good things he hs done, the 2023-24 season will be the moment of truth for Ten Hag and his players. This is a team that has underperformed for years and has struggled to put together consecutive good seasons.

Under Jose Mourinho, a successful 2016-17 season was followed by a disappointing campaign in the next. Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer couldn’t build on returning the club to Europe and reaching the Europa League final.

The fates of Manchester United’s last two permanent coaches after the early success they chalked, makes the current season more seminal for Ten Hag, who must now prove that last season was no fluke.

No room for excuses

Unlike last season when Manchester United lost their opening two league games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford and still recovered to finish in the top four, they might not have that luxury this term.

Arsenal and Manchester City have already taken the initiative by winning their opening games against Nottingham Forest and Burnley, respectively. so the Red Devils must also respond against Wolves.

“We are in a very good level. We know that, when we see all the data, we are so much further than last season. So, we are in a good place for fitness levels,” Ten Hag said ahead of the game, as quoted by Manutd.com.

“As (are) all the opponents in the Premier League, (they are) very tough. They also had a very good pre-season as we had. So, we have to be (on the) front foot. We have to be ready, and we have to go 100 per cent in our levels to beat them.”

Manchester United are facing a season of truth and how they fare against Wolves will give a glimpse of what to expect from them for the rest of the season.