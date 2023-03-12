"That Messi left foot is worth $100B" - Fans hail Lionel Messi as he completes 300th club assist in PSG's 2-1 win over Brest

Fans have tipped their hats to Lionel Messi after the forward registered his 300th club career assist as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat Stade Brest 2-1 in Ligue 1 on Saturday (March 11). The holders were coming off a 2-0 defeat at Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in midweek, suffering a 3-0 aggregate loss.

Carlos Soler opened the scoring for the Parisians after 37 minutes after Kylian Mbappe had a shot saved. However, PSG's lead did not last long, as Franck Honorat equalized for the Pirates.

The Parisians struggled to take advantage of their dominance, and it appeared they might have to settle for a draw. Mbappe, though, snatched a late winner, with Messi providing the assist.

Mbappe's strike was PSG's 3000th goal in the French first division. Meanwhile, Messi set a record of his own, as he provided his 300th club career assist, a feat no other player has achieved.

The achievement proved to be yet another feather in the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's cap. Fans across the globe were left in awe as the superstar reached another milestone. One wrote on Twitter:

"That Messi left foot is worth $100B"

Another tweeted:

"The best playmaker in the history of football."

kap. @kapfcb The best playmaker in the history of football The best playmaker in the history of football https://t.co/Vv7sMHDTDR

Here are some more reactions to Messi registering his 300th club career assist:

GOAL @goal 300 CLUB CAREER ASSISTS FOR LIONEL MESSI 300 CLUB CAREER ASSISTS FOR LIONEL MESSI 🐐 https://t.co/xG5bOM8W84

hurricane_x @famoususer_xt @goal @TeamMessi The greatest there was,the greatest there is,the greatest there would ever be @goal @TeamMessi The greatest there was,the greatest there is,the greatest there would ever be 🐐

Mustapha Usman @UsmanMustapha_M . That’s no joke. 300 club assists for Messi. That’s no joke. 300 club assists for Messi 🐐. That’s no joke.

Sobuj 🇧🇩 @aksobuj_ Leo Messi has 300 club assists. No other players don't even have 300 assists with Club+Country combined.



Same player has 700 club goals. 1 goal away from 800 career goals.



Undispute Goat. Leo Messi has 300 club assists. No other players don't even have 300 assists with Club+Country combined.Same player has 700 club goals. 1 goal away from 800 career goals.Undispute Goat. https://t.co/vkThmtKxhD

#TrustXavi @hassannrxxvi 300 assists for messi i know my goat 300 assists for messi i know my goat 🐐

Laycon 🤍🕊 @Olamilekan11223

Tell me why you think he’s not the best ?? Messi just hits his 300 club assists while no one even have up to 300 career assists and yet he’s the second highest goal scorer in football despite playing lesser gamesTell me why you think he’s not the best ?? Messi just hits his 300 club assists while no one even have up to 300 career assists and yet he’s the second highest goal scorer in football despite playing lesser games Tell me why you think he’s not the best ??😭🐐🐐 https://t.co/V9BYt1ei9w

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Messi has 300 club assists. That's a very cr&zy stats for someone who also has over 700 goals! Messi has 300 club assists. That's a very cr&zy stats for someone who also has over 700 goals! 💀

Out of Messi's 300 club career assists, only 32 have come for PSG, while the rest came for Barcelona, for whom he played for nearly two decades.

It's worth noting that the Argentinian has 353 career assists across club and international football and is one strike away from 800 career goals for club and country.

How has Lionel Messi fared for PSG this season?

This season, Lionel Messi has been in red-hot form for PSG, who he joined on a free transfer in 2021. He has scored 18 times and provided 17 assists in 31 games across competitions.

Despite his impressive numbers, many have questioned Lionel Messi's commitment to the club. Former French forward Jerome Rothen accused the 35-year-old of disrespecting Les Parisiens following the club's UEFA Champions League exit.

Poll : 0 votes