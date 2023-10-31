The 16 unwanted records Erik ten Hag has set this season after Manchester United's 0-3 defeat to Manchester City 

Pep Guardiola's City proved once again that Manchester is blue following a commanding 3-0 win against arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford. Man City took the lead through an Erling Haaland's spot kick in the 26th minute after Rasmus Hojlund fouled Rodri inside the box.

Four minutes into the second half, the Norway international doubled this tally, burying a close-range header into the roof of the net after a good run and cross by Bernardo Silva. Phil Foden sealed the victory in the 80th minute by tucking the ball into an empty net from an Erling Haaland pass, which saw the Cityzens move to the second position on the Premier League table.

Following this defeat, Erik ten Hag has now set 16 unwanted records to his name as Man United manager this season.

Manchester United hadn't lost five of the opening 10 league games in 36 years until Erik Ten Hag. Galatasaray hadn't won a game on English soil in 117 years of existence until Erik ten Hag. Manchester United had never lost the opening two Champions League group games until Erik ten Hag. Manchester United had never conceded 7 goals in the opening two Champions League group games until Erik ten Hag. Manchester United had never conceded 3+ goals in consecutive Champions League games until Erik ten Hag. Galatasaray hadn't scored in or won an away goal in the Champions League since 2015. 3 in one game as soon as they met Erik ten Hag. Manchester United hadn't lost 4 of the opening 7 games in Premier League history until Erik ten Hag. Man United haven't had as few as 9 points from the opening 7 games since 1989, until Erik ten Hag. Man United hadn't conceded 4 goals in a Champions League group game in 28 years until Erik ten Hag. Manchester United hadn't conceded 3+ goals in three consecutive games since 1978 until Erik ten Hag. Man United had never lost at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium until Erik ten Hag. Man United hadn't lost the opening two away games since 1973–74 until Erik ten Hag. Manchester United hadn't conceded more than one goal in 4 consecutive league games since 1979 until Erik ten Hag. Man United had never conceded 2 goals in the opening 4 minutes of a Premier League game at Old Trafford until Erik ten Hag. Manchester United had never conceded 23 shots in one game at Old Trafford in Premier League history until Erik ten Hag. Brighton and Hove Albion had never won twice in a row at Old Trafford until Erik ten Hag.

Roy Keane wants Ten Hag to strip Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United captaincy

Following Man United's defeat to Pep Guardiola's men, Roy Keane was critical of Fernandes' behavior in the derby game, urging Ten Hag to strip him of the captaincy role. Keane believes the Portuguese midfielder doesn't have what it takes to be a captain.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

Today having watched him again I would take the captaincy off him 100 per cent, I know it's a big decision, obviously they changed the captaincy with Maguire, but Fernandes is not captain material."

Speaking further, he added:

"He is a talented player no doubt about it. But what I saw today - we've discussed many times before, it was last season at Liverpool - his whinging, his moaning and throwing his arms up in the air constantly. It really isn't acceptable. From what we saw today, I'm thinking I would take that off him. You have to start somewhere. We were talking about where do you start [fixing the problems] - the manager, board level. I would start with that because the manager is capable of doing that."

He concluded by saying:

"Fernandes is a brilliant footballer but in terms of captain material he is the opposite to what I would want in a captain."

United are currently 8th in the Premier League table with 15 points from 10 games.