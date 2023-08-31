The 25 most expensive transfers in football history

We are currently in the last week of the 2023 summer transfer window and the market has seen several transactions that broke numerous records.

When it comes to big deals, the 2022 summer and the 2023 winter transfer windows saw a plethora of big-money incomings and outgoings. Similar outrageous expenditure has been seen throughout the 2023 summer transfer season, especially when it comes to the Premier League.

Jude Bellingham, who moved from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid in the summer of 2023, became the most expensive Englishman ever. Moises Caicedo, who transferred from Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea, became the 11th most expensive transfer in history.

Declan Rice's €116 million transfer from West Ham United to Arsenal made him the 10th most expensive player ever. Harry Kane also moved to Bayern Munich for a price that could reach €120 million. Josko Gvardiol's €90 million transfer from RB Leipzig to Manchester City made him the second-most expensive centre-back in history.

Rasmus Hojlund transferred from Atalanta to Manchester United for €85 million, along with Sandro Tonali (€70 million from AC Milan to Newcastle United), Mason Mount (€55 million from Chelsea to Manchester Utd), Kai Havertz (€65 million from Chelsea to Arsenal), and Dominik Szoboszlai (€60 million from RB Leipzig to Liverpool).

Other players like Victor Osimhen, Randal Kolo Muani, and Kylian Mbappe could be moved for significant sums of money to further disrupt the list of the most expensive players in history. But which transfers cost the most money in football history? Without further ado. let's find out.

#1 Neymar (€222 million, Barcelona to PSG)

Neymar looks set to become the latest household name to arrive in the Saudi Pro League.

In 2017, Neymar became the most expensive football player in history after moving from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He joined the Parisians in a €222 million deal after a fantastic four years at Barcelona.

Neymar joined the club amid great hype and fanfare and was touted to go at Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's levels. However, the transfer didn't yield the best results, though and Neymar has now moved on to Saudi club Al-Hilal.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (€180 million, AS Monaco to PSG)

Paris Saint-Gernain's Kylian Mbappe (cred: The Times)

Kylian Mbappe also moved from Monaco to PSG in the same summer as Neymar, albeit the trade did not become permanent until 2018. The €180 million transfer fee was the second-highest amount ever paid for a footballer.

Mbappe has been a sensation for the Parisians since his big-money move and is today their highest goalscorer with 215 goals from 262 appearances across competitions. Whether or not he will stay at the club beyond 2024 is an important question.

#3 Philippe Coutinho (€160 million, Liverpool to Barcelona)

Coutinho is grateful for his time in Spain

Philippe Coutinho's journey reflects a different facet of the transfer market. His transfer from Liverpool to Barcelona for €160 million in January 2018 underscored the newfound financial ambitions of football clubs.

The record-breaking move by Coutinho came at a time when the prolific playmaker wanted to put an end to his trophy drought at Anfield. However, the transfer turned out to be a complete failure and Coutinho left the club in 2022.

The remaining 22 biggest transfers in football history are listed in detail below, according to market prices and contract details provided by Transfermarkt.

#4 Ousmane Dembele - €135m (Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona, 2017)

In 2017, Ousmane Dembélé became the second most expensive football transfer in history when he moved from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona.

Dembélé's career has been plagued by injury setbacks, particularly during his time at Barcelona. Nevertheless, he produced moments of magic when on song and has joined PSG for the new season.

#5 Joao Felix - €127.2m (Benfica to Atletico Madrid, 2019)

Joao Felix's transfer to Atletico Madrid underlined the club's belief in his potential to be a future star.

He impressed at Benfica with his technical flair, vision, and goal-scoring ability as an attacking midfielder which earned him the big-money move to Atletico Madrid. However, he has since fallen out of favor with coach Diego Simeone and may be heading out of the Wanda Metropolitano.

#6 Enzo Fernandez - €121m (Benfica to Chelsea, 2023)

Enzo Fernandez's transfer to Chelsea highlighted his potential as a dynamic midfielder. Fernandez looks set to stay at Chelsea for a long time and is destined to be the captain. Not long ago, he had won the Best Young Player award at the victorious 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar.

#7 Antoine Griezmann - €120m (Atletico Madrid to Barcelona, 2019)

Antoine Griezmann's move reinforced Barcelona's desire to assemble a top-tier attacking lineup. He played a pivotal role in France's 2018 World Cup triumph and his versatility as a forward allows him to excel both as a goal-scorer and a creator.

However, the move didn't work as desired by the club and Griezmann is back with Atletico.

#8 Jack Grealish - €117.5m (Aston Villa to Manchester City, 2021)

Jack Grealish's move to Manchester City depicted their eagerness to secure creative midfield prowess. Grealish's dribbling ability, flair, and creativity have made him a standout player in the Premier League. He played a crucial role in Manchester City winning the continental treble last season.

#9 Cristiano Ronaldo - €117m (Real Madrid to Juventus, 2018)

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus marked the end of his successful and iconic stint with Real Madrid, where he had become the club's all-time leading scorer and won numerous domestic and European titles.

His transfer to Juventus was a significant moment in his career, as he continued his legacy in a new league and contributed to Juventus' pursuit of both domestic and European success.

#10 Declan Rice - €116.6m (West Ham United to Arsenal, 2023)

Declan Rice's British record move showcased his value as a player and Arsenal's ambition in the transfer market. Known for his strong defensive capabilities and composure in midfield, he played an important role for West Ham United captaining them to a trophy after 1980. He's also a regular with the England national team.

#11 Moises Caicedo - €116m (Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea, 2023)

Moises Caicedo's switch to Chelsea further reinforced the Blues significant investment in promising talents. The Ecuadorian gained attention for his performances with Independiente del Valle before moving to European football.

Caicedo's versatility allows him to play as a central midfielder or a defensive midfielder, making him a valuable asset.

#12 Eden Hazard - €115m (Chelsea to Real Madrid, 2019)

Eden Hazard's was supposedly the next Galactico signing by Real Madrid in 2019. Hazard's dribbling, close ball control, and creativity had earned him a reputation as one of the best wingers. However, the transfer has been deemed to be one of the worst in the club's history due to the Belgian's persistent injury issues and Hazard is no longer with Los Blancos.

#13 Romelu Lukaku - €113m (Inter to Chelsea, 2021)

Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea was for a club-record fee at the time. The Belgian's physicality and goal-scoring prowess have made him a reliable striker over the years.

He had a prolific spell at Inter Milan, leading them to the Serie A title with his consistent goal-scoring. However, his return to Stamford Bridge was an underwhelming one and has now joined Roma on loan.

#14 Paul Pogba - €105m (Juventus to Manchester United, 2016)

Paul Pogba's €105 million return to Manchester United showcased their determination to bolster their squad with a player who possesses a well-rounded skillset. The Frenchman excelled at Juventus before returning to Manchester United, becoming a focal point of their midfield. Pogba's vision, range of passing, and physical presence make him a versatile and influential player.

But, it was yet another return which did not have the desired impact and Pogba has since returned to Juventus.

#15 Jude Bellingham - €103m (Dortmund to Real Madrid, 2023)

Jude Bellingham's transfer to Real Madrid highlighted his potential and set a new record for English players. He made an impressive impact in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, showcasing maturity beyond his age. At Los Blancos, his four goals in three games have already made him the first Englishman to bag the La Liga Player of the Month award.

#16 Gareth Bale - €101m (Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid, 2013)

Gareth Bale's €101 million move was a statement of intent by Real Madrid to once again assemble the best of the lot. Bale's combination of speed, power, and goal-scoring ability has made him one of the most exciting wingers.

He played a pivotal role in Real Madrid's Champions League successes, often delivering in crucial moments. He is now retired from professional football after a stint in the MLS.

#17 Harry Kane - €100m (Tottenham to Bayern Munich, 2023)

Harry Kane finally departed Tottenham Hotspur after 19 years in a €100 million transfer swoop to Allianz Arena. His goal-scoring consistency and intelligence on the field have established him as a top striker.

He has been the Premier League's Golden Boot winner three times, showcasing his scoring ability. He remains 47 goals shy of the overall Premier League goalscoring record.

#18 Antony - €95m (Ajax to Manchester Utd, 2022):

Antony's move from Ajax showcased Manchester United's strategy of recruiting players with high a ceiling. The Brazilian's flair, willingness to take on defenders, and adaptability in various attacking positions make him a player with high potential.

His first season at the club has been decent with big things expected of him in the 2023-24 season.

#19 Cristiano Ronaldo - €94m (Manchester United to Real Madrid, 2009)

Ronaldo's move to Real Madrid marked a pivotal moment in his career. He left behind a successful spell with Manchester United where he had won three English Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

His move to Real Madrid was part of the club's ambitious Galacticos project, which aimed to bring together the world's best footballing talents. At Real Madrid, he set numerous records and achieved remarkable individual and team successes during his nine-year tenure at the club.

#20 Josko Gvardiol - €90m (Leipzig to Manchester City, 2023)

Josko Gvardiol's move signaled Manchester City's ambition to invest in defensive versatility and grit. Gvardiol's composure on the ball, and ability to initiate attacks from the back make him a modern centre-back.

He showcased his potential at RB Leipzig and caught the attention of top clubs with his performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in a semi-final run with Croatia.

#21 Neymar - €90m (PSG to Al-Hilal, 2023)

The move to Al-Hilal marks a new chapter in Neymar's career. He joined PSG in 2017 for a world-record fee but struggled to live up to expectations in France. He has won four Ligue 1 titles with PSG, but he has also been plagued by injuries and off-field controversies.

Neymar is expected to be a major star in the Saudi Pro League. He will join a team that already includes the likes of Rúben Neves, Malcom, and Kalidou Koulibaly.

#22 Gonzalo Higuain - €90m (Napoli to Juventus, 2016)

Higuain's move to Juventus in 2016 set a new Serie A transfer record. Coming on the back of 91 goals in 146 games for Napoli, Higuaín continued to be a consistent goal scorer for the Old Lady, contributing to the team's domestic successes.

He helped Juventus win the Serie A title in both the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons and scored 66 goals in 149 games across competitions.

#23 Neymar - €88m (Santos to Barcelona, 2013)

Neymar's transfer to a top club was highly anticipated in 2013 due to his rising reputation as a talented and dynamic forward. He had gained prominence in Brazil as one of the brightest young football prospects.

Joining Barcelona allowed Neymar to form a lethal attacking trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, creating one of the most feared frontlines in football history. He helped Barcelona secure a historic treble (winning the league, domestic cup, and Champions League) during the 2014-15 season.

#24 Harry Maguire - €87m (Leicester City to Manchester United, 2019)

The Englishman joined Manchester United from Leicester City for a club-record fee for a central defender. Maguire's commanding presence, aerial strength, and ability to read the game have made him a reliable center-back.

He became Manchester United's captain and showcased his defensive leadership both at club and international levels. However, his levels have dropped since and is now currently fourth-choice centre-back at the club.

#25 Frenkie de Jong - €86m (Ajax to Barcelona, 2019)

Having risen through the ranks at Ajax, Frenkie de Jong's ability to control the game's tempo and make precise passes had garnered attention from top clubs. His transition from Eredivisie to La Liga was seen as a test of his adaptability to a higher level of competition.

Upon joining Barcelona, he quickly became an integral part of the team's midfield setup. His performances showcased his ability to seamlessly integrate into the squad's playing style, and he contributed to Barcelona's efforts in domestic competitions and in European campaigns.