The 5 best captaincy options for GW36 of FPL

We approach the final few gameweeks of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) and it means players have limited opportunities to improve their overall rank. As we head into GW36 both Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion have double gameweeks.

Below, we suggest the five players who can prove to be the best captaincy option going into this FPL gameweek. The list includes some differential options which could allow you to make up ground on other players. Without further ado, let's get to them.

#5 Callum Wilson - £7.1m

Callum Wilson (left)

Callum Wilson has been in excellent form this season, scoring 15 goals and assisting four in the Premier League. The striker scored five goals in his last three games before Newcastle's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.

There is competition from fellow striker Aleksander Isak, but both played together against Arsenal. Wilson seems the better option on current form and the fact he is the designated penalty taker.

Newcastle have a double FPL gameweek in GW36 playing Leeds United (away) and Brighton (home). Wilson should get good minutes and will have plenty opportunity for points over the two games.

Erling Haaland - £12.4m

Erling Haaland

For many players this year, Erling Haaland has been a permanent captain as he seems to always deliver. The striker has scored 35 goals in 31 games for Manchester City in the Premier league this season, breaking the record for most goal in a single Premier League campaign.

Haaland is also the highest scoring player in FPL this year with 259 points so far. City play Everton (away) in GW36 who have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight league games.

The players who play twice this week will be popular FPL captaincy options. However, Haaland could still score big this week despite only playing one game.

Mohamed Salah - £13.1m

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool have looked back to their best in recent weeks. Liverpool have won their last six league games, and Salah has scored seven in his last seven games.

Liverpool still have an outside chance of finishing in the top four, especially with both Newcastle and Manchester United slipping up. They travel to Leicester City in GW36.

Leicester find themselves in the relegation places and have failed to keep a clean since GW16 back in November. Their poor defensive record and Salah's return to form means the Egyptian could be a decent pick for FPL captaincy this week.

Alexis Mac Allister - £5.5m

Alexis Mac Allister

Targeting the double gameweek can be very useful for FPL players. Brighton play both Arsenal (away) and Newcastle (away) in GW36 and Alexis Mac Allister could prove an interesting captaincy option in the FPL.

Mac Allister has scored in each of his last two games for Brighton and remains a threat going forward. The midfielder has had above 0.5 expected goal involvements (xGI) in each of his last five starts, as seen on the FPL website.

With this threat, a double gameweek, and his role as the designated penalty taker Mac Allister could prove to be a good option for GW36 captaincy.

Marcus Rashford - £7.3m

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United will be looking to put their defeat away to West Ham United behind them this week. They play Wolverhampton Wanderers at home as they aim to secure a top four finish.

Although Wolves have improved under Julen Lopetegui but they have still struggled away from home. They have failed to win any of their last six away games in the league, conceding six to Brighton in their last away game.

United have been excellent at home, winning 75% of their league games at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford has been on excellent form for United, scored 16 goals and assisted five in the Premier League this season.

Despite the Englishman experiencing a slight slump in form, scoring just two in his last nine games, he can be backed to score important goals in this final stretch of the season. United's home form, Rashfords scoring ability, and Wolves poor away form means Rashford could score big FPL points this week.

