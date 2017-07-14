Sportskeeda's 10 most promising starlets: The 2017 edition

10 teenagers to look out for...

Going the captain obvious way, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were once the most hyped teenagers in the world. Whenever they were on the pitch, they oozed a sense of wonder in the fans as to how good they would actually go on to be.

10 years down the line and we know what has happened. Both of them were able to fulfil their potential and become two of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

And like it is supposed to happen, there are now some teenagers who are generating much flimflam with their sizzling skills and strong displays. The cycle always tends to repeat itself. Keeping that in mind, here are the 10 best teenagers (u-19) in the world (in no particular order – it is actually placed very randomly for the sake of keeping you in a state of suspense):

#10 Gianluigi Donnarumma – 18 years-old, goalkeeper

After all the fuss about not wanting to sign an extension with Milan, Gianluigi Donnarumma has finally extended his contract with Milan for four years. With the club now looking to rise to the pantheon of European football, Gigi gives them the strong base that they intended to have.

The Italian has the reflexes of a cat, is an excellent blocker of all the ball while also having a strong sense of positioning in front of the goal. All this at the tender the age of 18. He might be a little bit on the weaker side when it comes to controlling the ball with the feet, but with experience he will improve that as well.

This is a kid who displaced the guy who made Iker Casillas sit on the bench at Madrid – and that, too, at the age of 16 no less – so he is special. However, he still has a long way to go to be regarded as a world class player as being elite is all about consistently performing at the highest level for many years.

And he has the ability to do just that.