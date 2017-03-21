Top 10 attackers from Europe's top leagues for 2016/17 season

This season has seen several teams who have sprung a surprise in Europe, and a few attackers who stood out.

@TomScholes316 by Tom Scholes Top 5 / Top 10 21 Mar 2017, 09:28 IST

The French star is one to watch for the future

Across Europe this season we have seen some excellent performances from some outstanding players. Players from Spain, England, Italy, France and Germany have provided us with some outrageous performances, but from all of the top leagues, who has been the most impressive this campaign?

Players like N’Golo Kante and Paulo Dybala have been outstanding, as we would expect, but what about other, unsung talents? Here, we will rank them, the top 10 players across Europe’s top leagues of the 2016/17 season.

#10 Ousmane Dembele

This kid has some serious talent, talent that could make him one of the best in the world! After joining Borussia Dortmund last summer on the back of a fantastic breakout season in Ligue 1 for boyhood club Rennes, many were expecting the young Frenchman to join a club like Real Madrid or Barcelona, but instead, he joined Dortmund in a bid to get more game time, and that move has paid off!

This season, Dembele has been one of the standout players not only in the Bundesliga but in Europe as well.

(Video Courtesy: MTFilmz YouTube Channel)

Fast, direct and full of tricks, Dembele has been the ideal partner for Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and has provided the forward with most of his goals this season. Arguably, Dembele is one of the most important players for Dortmund, and has been one of the reasons why they have made it to the Champions League quarter-finals, registering 5 assists in 8 appearances in the competition.

Of course, the young Frenchman is performing incredibly well at the moment, but he will for sure be in the running for World Player of the Year in years to come. His contribution to the team is quite staggering considering his quick rise to the top. Seven goals in 35 appearances may not seem like a lot, but Dembele is a throwback style winger and his 15 assists across all competitions shows you what kind of player he is.