The Best - 7 players donning the No.7 jersey in world football

Heading into the 2019/20 season, who is the top No.7 in the world?

There are only so many iconic jersey numbers in sports, associated with some of the greatest athletes the world has ever witnessed. Football, like all sports, has a few of those jerseys, of which the No.7 has emerged to earn a special significance.

Though there's not a shadow of a doubt that the single most iconic and coveted jersey in football is the No.10, there have been some absolute legends of the game who've worn the No.7 jersey and have raised the bar for any player bestowed with it by his/her team.

Invariably, when talking about the No.7s in football, Cristiano 'CR7' Ronaldo is the first name that pops up in the conversation, given how he has established himself as a breathing incarnation of footballing excellence and has permanently made the number synonymous with greatness.

Well, apart from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, there are some other world-class players too, who have been honoured with the No.7 jersey in world football.

So, before the 2019/20 season kicks into full gear, let us take a look at the top seven players staking their claim to be the best No.7 in the world at the moment.

#7 Jose Callejon

Callejon in action for Napoli

We kick off our list with Napoli wingman Jose Callejon. The former Real Madrid player has been a part of the exciting Napoli attack that got its fame under Maurizio Sarri and is now managed b Carlo Ancelotti.

He has been a valuable asset for Gli Azzurri since joining in 2013 and has been a consistent provider of attacking threat having scored 79 goals and providing 69 assists in Italy.

Due to presence of star talents who in his team, he has now taken up the role of provider of the goals rather than the scorer, as evident by his 3 goals and 10 assists in the 2018/19 campaign.

In addition to his incredible attacking talents, he is also a tireless defensive worker who works himself into the ground and one of the players who are not afraid of getting involved in tackling and falling back when the situation calls for it.

His versatility combined with his attributes make him one of the most underrated players in the world too.

