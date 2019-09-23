The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2019: Ranking the 3 contenders ahead of the ceremony

The 2019 Best FIFA Awards will be held in Milan on Monday, September 23

The hours are gradually winding down to the big ceremony where The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2019 will be announced. Competition for the prestigious individual award has never been keener, with the top contenders running a very close race.

Some weeks ago, the world’s football governing body announced a 10-man shortlist for this year’s award. The list was, however, later reduced to just the top three contenders.

As such, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona magician Lionel Messi and Liverpool sensation Virgil van Dijk will go head to head for this year's The Best FIFA Men’s Player.

The votes over who emerges winner will be decided by media representatives, national team coaches and national team captains.

So, as we draw ever so closer to the big ceremony, we take a look at the top three contenders for the 2019 The Best FIFA Men’s Player:

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo won Serie A and the UEFA Nations League in the year under review

Cristiano Ronaldo has won The Best FIFA Men’s Player award three times already but it is currently looking unlikely that the Portuguese will record another triumph this year. The 34-year-old has enjoyed a good year so far, but it has still been below his own high standards.

At club level, Ronaldo scored 21 goals and recorded eight more assists in the Serie A. His goal tally in the UEFA Champions League wasn’t too encouraging, though, as he managed just six goals in Juventus’ run to the quarter-finals.

The Juve star, however, finished the season with two trophies – the league and Supercoppa Italiana – before helping Portugal to win the maiden edition of the UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo may have played just two games in that Nations League triumph, but his hat-trick in the semi-final against Switzerland was what ensured Portugal qualified for the final in the first place. At 34, Ronaldo is still dominating world football and earning a place among the top three contenders for the Best FIFA Men’s Player award is deserved.

