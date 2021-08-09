The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2021: Ranking the top 5 favorites - August 2021

The Best FIFA Men's Player Award is an individual honour bestowed upon the best male footballer of the year. It is awarded by football's governing authority FIFA. In addition to the sporting performance, a player's conduct both on and off the field is also assessed when picking the winner.

The Best FIFA Men's Player Award is decided by votes from four groups

The Best FIFA Men's Player Award is decided via votes from media representatives, national team coaches and national team captains. In 2016, it was decided that the general public will also have a say in the Best FIFA Men's Player Award. Each group will have a 25% vote share.

Robert Lewandowski won the Best FIFA Men's Player Award in 2020. He was the clear-cut favourite and it was a one-horse race more or less. But this time around, there are several players who are in the race to win the prestigious award.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five favourites for the Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2021.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal/Juventus

Belgium v Portugal - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Cristiano Ronaldo may have lost a yard of pace in recent years but despite that, he continues to be one of the best individual performers in the world. Ronaldo won the Serie A Golden Boot this year, scoring 29 goals for Juventus from 33 appearances in the Italian top-flight.

He also had a pretty solid outing at Euro 2020. Even though Portugal crashed out of Euro 2020 in the Round of 16, Ronaldo managed to win the Golden Boot. He scored five goals and provided an assist in four matches in the continental competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Best FIFA Men's Player award in 2016 and 2017. But having won just the Coppa Italia this year, it will be difficult for Ronaldo to find a place on the podium this time around.

#4 Robert Lewandowski - Poland/Bayern Munich

FC Bayern Muenchen v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

The Bayern Munich marksman is arguably the best striker in the world right now. He won the latest edition of the Best FIFA Men's Player Award but it won't be as straightforward for Lewandowski this time. That's despite the incredible numbers he clocked in the 2020-21 season.

Lewandowski broke Gerd Muller's record for most goals scored in a 38-game Bundesliga season. He scored 41 goals in 29 Bundesliga games. Lewandowski scored 48 goals and provided nine assists in 40 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 season.

He also scored three goals at Euro 2020. Since a large share of the votes come from captains and coaches of national teams, there will be a certain weightage attached to trophies. Lewandowski has the Bundesliga title but his achievements in a star-studded Bayern Munich side might not be enough this time around.

He was the odds-on favourite last time because Bayern Munich won the continental treble and were unstoppable in Europe.

