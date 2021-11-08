The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2021: Ranking the top 5 favourites - November 2021

The Best FIFA Men's Player Award is one of the most prestigious individual prizes in football. Even though the Ballon d'Or was canceled last year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Best FIFA Men's Player Award went ahead. Robert Lewandowski was named the Best FIFA Men's Player in 2021.

The voting system used for Best FIFA Men's Player Awards is unique

The Ballon d'Or winner is chosen on the basis of an aggregate of votes from journalists, national team captains and coaches. Meanwhile, the Best FIFA Men's Player Award is given on the basis of a different voting system. Voters are grouped into four categories.

National Team coaches, National Team captains, Media representatives from each country, and fans from across the world all have 25% vote share each.

Unlike 2020, it is very tough to predict which way this year's award will go. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five favourites to win the Best FIFA Men's Player Awards this year.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Manchester United)

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Best FIFA Men's Player Award twice in his career

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a stellar year at an individual level. He won the Serie A Golden Boot by scoring 29 goals in 33 appearances for Juventus in the 2020-21 season.

The Portuguese international followed it up by winning the Golden Boot at Euro 2020, scoring five goals and providing an assist in four appearances in the tournament. He has been in great goalscoring form this term as well. The 36-year-old also became the leading men's international goalscorer this year and now has 115 goals to his name.

Ronaldo may have lost a yard of pace in recent years but he hasn't lost the ability to come up clutch when his teams need him most. He has already scored several important goals for Manchester United in what has already been a testing season for them.

He has scored nine goals and provided an assist in 13 appearances for the Red Devils so far this term. Ronaldo's teams haven't performed all that well though and a lack of major trophies could act as a major impediment for him in the race for the FIFA Best Men's Player Award.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Peter Drury commentating on Cristiano Ronaldo is pure poetry... Peter Drury commentating on Cristiano Ronaldo is pure poetry... https://t.co/k5ILFaJgqY

#4 Jorginho (Italy/Chelsea)

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

Jorginho is one of the best holding midfielders on the planet right now. The technically brilliant Italian played a crucial role as Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League in the 2020-21 season.

Subsequently, he was Italy's midfield lynchpin as they won the European championship. Jorginho keeps a cool head under pressure and is one of the most complete holding midfielders in the game right now. His distribution is top-notch and so are his defensive attributes.

He possesses a great reading of the game and is always on hand to make interceptions and blocks. Jorginho's positional awareness has also gone a long way towards making his teams formidable at the back.

While neither Italy nor Chelsea's triumphs can be chalked down to individual brilliance, it is difficult to overlook what Jorginho has achieved with both sides. Jorginho was named UEFA Men's Player of the Year earlier this year as well.

Jorginho is a worthy contender for both the Ballon d'Or and the Best FIFA Men's Player Award this year.

Conn @ConnCFC Back to back man of the match awards for Jorginho in the Champions League.. ✍️ Back to back man of the match awards for Jorginho in the Champions League.. ✍️ https://t.co/hj2Re7t2VT

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith