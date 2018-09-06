Top 5 number 10s in Football right now

Hazard is one of the most gifted No. 10s in Football right now.

Ah, the coveted No. 10, the symbol of excellence. For decades, the Jersey No. 10 has carried the highest honour, a privilege of the highest standards in a game of Football. For years, it has been handed to the best player in the team, the artist, the creator, the hero. Stories of the legendary No. 10s of football have been handed down through the generations – every son has heard his father rave about a genius No. 10.

The inception of the legendary status to the No. 10s is so old that to trace back the first great No. 10 is a cumbersome task. The list is long, sparkly and overflowing with talent. From Pele to Platini, from Zico to Zidane, from Cruyff to Ronaldinho, some amazing players have donned the famous jersey. And how can anyone forget Diego Maradona, gliding through players, skipping over tackles and reaching God-like status?

This season, some famous No. 10s have been handed over to new players. Rashford has picked up the No. 10 jersey at Manchester United, while Ozil has been upgraded to his deserved No. 10 at Arsenal. Even with the commercialization of Football in the modern world, the No. 10s represent the charms and the romanticism of the beautiful game. We take a look at 5 of the best No. 10s in the world right now, who have managed to preserve the charms of the legendary number.

#5 Paolo Dybala

Juventus v Juventus U19 - Pre-Season Friendly

Dybala was handed the famous Jersey No. 10 at Juventus at the start of the 2017/18 season. The jersey had been in possession of famous names like Michel Platini, Michael Laudrup, Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Del Piero. Club legend Del Piero had famously donned the no. 10 from the 94/95 season to the 2011/12 season. Dybala, following in the footsteps of previous greats, has a lot to live up to, but the dashing Argentinian has shown the skills and the capabilities mark his name in the club history in gold.

Starting as the new Juventus No. 10 last season, Dybala was in fabulous form, as he hit 26 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions and helped Juventus lift the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia, both for a third season running.

Dybala is intelligent, quick and has an excellent dribbling ability, and in many ways, his playing style is a lot similar to his countryman Lionel Messi. He is excellent during counter attacks, likes to beat the first man with his silky skills and also is accurate with his passes. He can play anywhere across the front three but likes to play as an inverted winger on the right of the front three.

This season too, even with the arrival of Ronaldo, Dybala should lit up the Serie A with his skills.

#10 Fact –Dybala wore the No. 10 jersey for the first time in his career at Juventus.

