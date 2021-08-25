The best players from Europe's top 5 leagues from the past weekend

Club football in Europe continued at full pelt last weekend.

While the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 went about their business as usual, the Italian Serie A also officially kicked-off.

Right from Paris Saint-Germain's rollicking game against Brest on Friday night to West Ham's stunning demolition of Leicester City on Monday, the calendar was packed with so many incredible results.

There were also many individual performances which caught the eye. But mentioning all of them would be a hard enough task.

So, how about only the best players from each league? Here are the

star performer from last weekend from each of the top 5 European leagues:

Note: All data shown are from Sofascore.

#5 Bundesliga - Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig)

Szoboszlai rocked the Red Bull Arena crowd with an electric debut performance!

RB Leipzig bounced back spectacularly from their opening day loss with a 4-0 drubbing of Stuttgart on Saturday, inspired by the young Hungarian fireball, Dominik Szoboszlai.

In what was his highly-anticipated club debut since joining from sister club RB Salzburg, the 20-year-old announced his arrival in the Bundesliga with a bang, netting twice inside the hour mark.

His first was a 20-yard angled beauty just minutes before half-time, and followed that up with another one shortly into the second-half, an audacious long-range free-kick.

Dominik Szoboszlai vs Stuttgart



68 minutes

2 goals

37 passes

92% pass accuracy

4 shots

4 key passes

1 successful dribble

1 aerial won



Such a special player. This is gonna be his season! pic.twitter.com/DDnJi5MXIv — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) August 20, 2021

Szoboszlai was a hive of activity from the get-go, combining with fellow attackers like Emile Forsberg, Christopher Nkunku and Andre Silva to devastating effect, whilst also laying four key passes.

It's taken a while, but Szoboszlai is finally here. And he look like he's here to stay.

#2 Ligue 1 - Teji Savanier (Montpellier)

Savanier was the star of Montpellier's first league win of the season

If you haven't watched Teji Savanier play yet, make sure you put that right soon.

He's quietly become one of the best creators in Ligue 1 since first setting foot in the top-flight three years ago and is currently the face of an exciting Montpellier side.

Having scored and assisted five goals each last season, he merely started from where he left off, delivering a top-notch performance this past weekend as La Paillade beat Lorient 3-1.

🔎 | FOCUS



Teji Savanier starred in Montpellier's 3:1 win over Lorient today:



👌 84 touches

⚽️ 1 goal

🥅 6 shots/2 on target

🅰️ 1 assist

🔑 4 key passes

🔭 11/13 acc. long balls

👟 48/58 acc. passes

💨 2/2 succ. dribbles

🤕 4 fouls suffered

📈 9.4 SofaScore rating#MHSCFCL pic.twitter.com/TTZR986mTc — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) August 22, 2021

The Frenchman was directly involved in two of them. He triggered the comeback with an outrageous free-kick from outside the box and helped Andy Delort finish the job by assisting their final goal.

Savanier, 29, was in inspired form that evening and central to everything good that the hosts conjured. He laid out four key passes, 11 long balls and four crosses, turning in a brilliant attacking performance.

