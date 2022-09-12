“The big instigator is solely England” – Karl-Heinz Rummenigge accuses Premier League for the birth of Superleague plans

Former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes that Premier League clubs were responsible for the doomed European Superleague last year.

Premier League's 'Big Six' made up half of the teams that announced plans to create a breakaway Superleague, along with six sides from Italy and Spain.

Henry Hill @henry_hill94 Tonight is yet another reminder of why the European Super League is such a horrible idea. Joy for Dinamo Zagreb, glory for Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic in full voice on a Champions League night.



The proposals were eventually scrapped due to immense fan and media backlash and Rummenigge has blamed the Premier League clubs for the idea. The former European Clubs Association chairman told AS:

“This idea came about because of the income in the Premier League. I have a relaxed relationship with Florentino Perez. He was always a big critic of the fact the English were introducing multimillionaires, hedge funds and even now entire states into the world of football and the rest of Europe has had to suffer for it."

He added:

“The big instigator is solely England. The net investments in England are higher than ever. And that does affect the competitiveness.

The former West Germany international explained what the Superleague could've led to but stated that it wouldn't have worked due to backlash from fans. He said:

“The Superleague would not have increased the income of clubs dramatically, it would have only had two consequences. In the first place, it would have evened out the clubs from England, Spain and Italy in that sense. That is to say, the countries that committed to it at the time."

He added:

“In the second instance, there would not have been relegations, which would have meant a sort of limitless access for said clubs. Neither of the two things would have worked in Europe, simply because the fans don’t want them. You have to be careful not to do things in football with the exclusive intention of boosting finances.”

Superpower Football @SuperpowerFb



Do you think the European Super League is the future of football?🧐



#Kroos #Football #EuropeanSuperLeague #ESL #RealMadrid 🗣️ Real Madrid Midfielder Toni Kroos on European Super League🤯Do you think the European Super League is the future of football?🧐 🗣️ Real Madrid Midfielder Toni Kroos on European Super League🤯 Do you think the European Super League is the future of football?🧐#Kroos #Football #EuropeanSuperLeague #ESL #RealMadrid https://t.co/xXuDma7MHC

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes Premier League duo and PSG should win Champions League 'every year'

The Bayern Munich legend took another swipe at football's wealthiest clubs when he was asked whow he thought would win the Champions League.

Rummenigge told Sky Sports Germany (as per Bavarian Football Works):

“I think that’s too early to say. If you were to go by the squads, then Manchester City, PSG or Chelsea, who have been incredibly active on the transfer market in recent years, should actually win every year."

He added:

“I think everything has to fit. And it’s important that things work well in the dressing room, that the players are harmoniously loyal and friendly. A team spirit cannot be replaced by any individual quality.”

The three clubs that Rummenigge mentions have all spent incredible sums of money in recent times. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are still searching for their first European triumph.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have won two Champions League trophies.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: "Hasan made good transfers. When you look at Bayern's first games, especially in attack, you can say that everything they've come up with is working very well. I would describe the attack as the fastest in all of Europe." [ @SkySportDE Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: "Hasan made good transfers. When you look at Bayern's first games, especially in attack, you can say that everything they've come up with is working very well. I would describe the attack as the fastest in all of Europe." [@SkySportDE] https://t.co/MADFlzOfdq

