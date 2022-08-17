"The fun got a bit lost in the end" - Ex-Chelsea star takes cheeky dig at Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel approved the departure of Timo Werner this summer, with the striker returning to his former club RB Leipzig in a deal reportedly worth €20 million.

Following the transfer, the German forward has aimed a cheeky dig at the Blues tactician. Reportedly, all wasn't well between Timo Werner and Thomas Tuchel during their time together at Chelsea.

The striker was clearly not in the manager's plans, which was evident last season with Tuchel preferring to deploy Kai Havertz as a false-nine instead of giving Werner a chance to lead the attack.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RBLeipzig #CFC Timo Werner has signed the contract as new RB Leipzig player - he leaves Chelsea on a permanent deal. ✍🏻 Timo Werner has signed the contract as new RB Leipzig player - he leaves Chelsea on a permanent deal. ✍🏻⚪️🔴 #RBLeipzig #CFC

Reflecting on the situation leading up to his departure this summer, the German forward revealed that he didn't enjoy the latter phase of his time at Stamford Bridge amid the lack of game time.

“For me, the fun of playing football is in the foreground,” he told the Einfach mal Luppen podcast, (via Sport 1).

“Of course, I had great success at Chelsea, but the fun got a bit lost in the end because I didn’t play regularly anymore."

The striker went on to admit that he didn't fit into Thomas Tuchel's system at Chelsea. He, however, insisted that his time at the club was a success while promising that he'll stay in touch with his former teammates in London.

“I think the coach’s system of play didn’t suit me perfectly," Timo Werner continued. "That’s why it was clear to me that I wanted to take a new step. I’m at an age where I want to play as much as I can.

“I really associate very great successes with Chelsea – the greatest of my career. It will always be a special club for me. I will also stay in touch with many of the players from the team."

How is Thomas Tuchel coping at Chelsea following Timo Werner's departure?

The striker is back in the Bundesliga.

The Blues are yet to sign a striker since they parted ways with Timo Werner this summer. The Premier League giants are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the transfer window shuts this summer.

B/R Football @brfootball Timo Werner scores 36 minutes into his first game back with RB Leipzig Timo Werner scores 36 minutes into his first game back with RB Leipzig 🎯 https://t.co/3AjgC0R7gr

So far, it's evident that Thomas Tuchel needs reinforcements upfront. His team has scored three goals in the Premier League so far this season, with two coming from defenders Reece James and Kalidou Koulibaly, and one coming from midfielder Jorginho.

