"The only and ideal alternative" - Lothar Matthaus chooses his replacement for Barcelona linked Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus believes there is only one player who can truly replace Robert Lewandowski when the Polish striker leaves for Barcelona.

The German giants have reached an agreement with Liverpool for Sadio Mane, as per Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, but the former Germany international does not think he will play as a centre-forward in Lewandowski's position.

Writing in his column for Sky Germany, Matthaus touted Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku as the 'ideal alternative' for the Barcelona-linked striker. He does not see Mane being utilized in the central role unless Julian Nagelsmann is forced to do so, keeping Guardiola's 'striker-less' approach open as well.

The 61-year old wrote:

"I still see Lukaku as the only and ideal alternative for the Polish superstar. Or Nagelsmann does the Guardiola, and Bayern play with three attackers, but without a striker."

Matthaus recalled that a central striker has always led Bayern's attack and if Nagelsmann is to shift from this, then it will be a first in their history. He, however, still hopes that all brigdes are not burnt between Lewandowski and the German club and that they can convince him not to go to Barcelona.

"You would then also break new ground here and deviate from the Bayern system, because basically there was always a real nine at Bayern. Gerd Müller, Elber, Pizarro, Klose, Gomez, Lewandowski and many more. I still hope that Robert stays, and then Bayern would be able to really attack the Champions League with this offensive," he added.

It is nearly impossible for Matthaus to get his wish and for Lukaku to sign for Bayern as the Chelsea star is closing in on a loan move to Inter Milan, as per the BBC.

The Nerazzurri are also eagerly exploring options to bring the Belgian back to the San Siro and are even trying to offer Denzel Dumfries in exchange. However, the Daily Mail report that Chelsea are believed to be more interested in Milan Skriniar than Dumfries.

LiveScore @livescore Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness believes that Robert Lewandowski will stay at the Allianz Arena this summer Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness believes that Robert Lewandowski will stay at the Allianz Arena this summer 👀😱 https://t.co/3Oo3wbiaLz

Chelsea could cause trouble in Barcelona's pursuit of the Bayern Munich marksman

Thomas Tuchel is believed to have encouraged the Blues to continue monitoring Lewandowski (via ESPN) amidst the constant links of the striker to the Catalan club. The German is an admirer of the Pole and is open to the idea of letting go of Lukaku if the Blues can sign the Bayern striker to replace him.

Lewandowski is believed to have already agreed personal terms with Barcelona, but is waiting for Xavi Hernandez's side to crack a deal with the Bavarians, who aren't making negotiations easy.

The 33-year old has already spelled the end of his Bayern career. While speaking to MARCA, he advised the German giants to sell him and utilize the profit gained.

“I think it is better for Bayern to invest the money they can get for me than to keep me until the end of my contract. I don’t want to force anything. I want to find the best solution for both sides."

GOAL @goal Bayern want €50 million from Barcelona for Robert Lewandowski, according to Sport 🗞 Bayern want €50 million from Barcelona for Robert Lewandowski, according to Sport 🗞 https://t.co/peLkhlrFKc

