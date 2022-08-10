The ideal objectives for the Premier League Big 6 for the 2022-23 season

The Premier League's 'Big Six' are the six most competitive and financially buoyant clubs in the English top-flight. These clubs invest heavily each season to bring in players who would help them compete at the highest levels and on all fronts.

Due to their heavy investment and status as some of the biggest clubs in England and Europe, a certain level of performance and result is expected from clubs in the 'Big Six' each season.

The board, managers and players set ideal objectives for what they aim for and hope to achieve at the end of every season. Thus, we shall be looking at the Premier League 'Big Six' and their ideal objectives for the 2022-23 season.

#6 Tottenham Hotspur - Finishing in the top four & winning a trophy

Tottenham Hotspur have been one of the most active clubs among the 'Big Six' in the summer transfer window. So far, the club owners have sanctioned six signings for Antonio Conte to build a formidable side that will compete domestically and in Europe.

Ivan Perisic, Fraser Foster, Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Djed Spence, and Clement Lenglet (on loan) all joined the Lilywhites in the summer transfer window.

Spurs' activity in the transfer market is a statement of intent for the 2022-23 season. They will be looking to end their trophy drought and also go head-to-head with the other big clubs in the league title race. The club finished fourth last season after a close race and will hope to emulate that feat again and secure a top-four finish.

They have a manager in Conte who knows how to galvanize his team to success. They began their season on a high, thrashing Southampton 4-1 in the Premier League over the weekend.

#5 Manchester United - Returning to the Champions League

For Manchester United, the main objective this season is to give a much better performance than the previous season. Last season, the Red Devils recorded their worst points total (58) in the Premier League era. They also failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, finishing sixth.

Dutch manager Erik ten Hag has been brought in to return the club to glory days. Ten Hag has also completed some key signings this summer in a bid to bolster his squad. They got Christian Eriksen on a free transfer, while Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez were signed from Feyenoord and Ajax respectively.

United's ideal objective this season would be to return to the Champions League.

Another alternative towards achieving this goal would be to win the UEFA Europa League, as it ensures them automatic qualification to the 2023-24 Champions League group stages.

#4 Arsenal - Qualifying for the Champions League/winning the Europa League

Arsenal began their season with a convincing 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League curtain raiser on August 5. Mikel Arteta will be hoping that he and his boys can keep up the momentum as the season progresses.

The Gunners' ideal objective this campaign would be to finish in the top four after narrowly missing out by just a point last season. They finished fifth in the league, one point adrift of Tottenham, who finished fourth.

Arsenal also did some good business in the transfer window and will be keen to make a statement in the Europa League. They have added Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos, Oleksandar Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira to their ranks.

It's been four years since the north London club last won a trophy. Winning the Europa League would be killing two birds with one stone as it gives them both a title and a place in next season's Champions League.

#3 Chelsea - Winning the league/a domestic trophy

Chelsea's ideal goal this season would be to mark the start of the Todd Boehly era at the club with trophies. For Thomas Tuchel, winning the league or any of the domestic trophies might also be a yardstick to deciding his future at the club.

The German manager was handed a two-year contract extension after in June 2021 after guiding the Blues to triumph in the Champions League. However, since then, Chelsea have lost two consecutive domestic cup finals.

Last season, they lost the finals of the FA and League Cup to Liverpool. They also failed to compete against Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race, finishing a distant third behind both clubs.

Having spent £167.93 million so far in the transfer market, the club's owners and fans will be expecting a trophy from Tuchel this season.

#2 Liverpool - Winning the league

The 2021-22 season was a successful one for Liverpool. They won the FA Cup, the League Cup and reached the finals of the Champions League, losing 1-0 to Real Madrid.

The Reds have cemented their status of being one of the best clubs in Europe based on trophies won. However, the situation is quite different on the domestic scene, having won only one league title in the Premier League era.

lt's been two seasons since Liverpool won their first-ever league title in the 2019-20 season. Jurgen Klopp's ideal objective this season would be to topple Manchester City for a second league title.

Their campaign, however, didn't start off as expected as they were held to a 2-2 draw in their season opener against Fulham.

#1 Manchester City - Retaining the league title & wining the Champions League

The UEFA Champions League is still the only major trophy missing from Manchester City's cabinet and Pep Guardiola's resume since joining the club in 2016. Winning the holy grail is still paramount for Guardiola and he will throw his entire arsenal at it again this season.

They lost in the semi-finals to Real Madrid last season and will look to reach the final again after losing to Chelsea in the 2020-21 season.

The Spanish gaffer has brought in Erling Haaland to bolster his attack. Julian Alvarez and Kalvin Phillips also joined the Cityzens from River Plates and Leeds United respectively.

City will also have their eyes on winning the league for a third consecutive season in what is likely to be a two-horse race against Liverpool.

